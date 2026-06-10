Which? discovers ‘potentially lethal’ phone chargers are being sold by major retailers

Cheap chargers pose serious risks of fire, electric shock and more

Consumer group demands stricter government regulation

British consumer watchdog Which? has revealed many of the third-party phone chargers available to consumers could present “potentially lethal” risks – and they’re often hidden in plain sight.

Nine of the 15 chargers tested by Which? posed serious electric shock risks, while eight also presented potential fire or explosion hazards, but more worryingly, many were available from popular and trustworthy high-street and online retailers like Amazon, B&Q and Debenhams.

The timeliness is also of note, because the findings come seven whole years after Which? first warned about dangerous counterfeit and low-quality chargers, suggesting the problem remains widespread despite repeated warnings.

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These are the reasons cheap chargers can fail basic safety tests

According to the report, many of the chargers tested failed basic testing because the internal electrical components were positioned too close together, insulation was inadequate, high-voltage stress tests caused failures and plug pins did not meet British Standards requirements.

The most prevalent concern, then, was that the defective products could cause electrical arcing, where electricity jumps between components, leading to electric component failures in the best-off cases, but electric shocks, overheating, fire and explosions in the most severe cases.

Among the examples given by the group was a counterfeit Apple USC-C 35W Power Adaptor sold for £11.99 – a not-at-all similar mock of Apple’s £59 charger. The researchers discovered arcing noises after just 10 seconds, and upon further investigation, found modelling clay inside the charger.

They believe it was added to make the device heavier, making it feel more ‘premium’. A second, separate model, sold via Debenhams, also included modelling clay within.

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Besides suspiciously cheap chargers from Amazon (£2.99 and £3.99), eBay (£2.10 and £2.80) and AliExpress (£1.30 and £5.69), Which? also found that a more expensive £10.99 charger sold via B&Q was subject to fire, electric shock and explosion risks.

And even the chargers that passed safety tests, including models sold via Temu and Shein, weren’t fully legitimate. They still lacked the required markings and importer details, making them illegal in the UK.

“Badly designed electricals like these can have life-altering - even fatal - consequences,” Head of Consumer Protection Policy Sue Davies commented.