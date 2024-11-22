Rank Math Black Friday deal: up to 32% off

Need a bit of an SEO magic boost to climb those increasingly competitive search rankings? Then you’ll want to meet Rank Math, your ultimate SEO tool for optimizing content based on the industry’s best practices.

This Black Friday, Rank Math is offering its set of powerful and easy-to-use SEO tools at an irresistible discount of up to 32%. Better yet, as a TechRadar reader, you don’t even need to enter a promo code.

Claim up to 32% off on Rank Math plans Forget fumbling with promo codes - Rank Math’s exclusive Black Friday pricing is already baked into its TechRadar landing page. All you need to do is click on the link, pick out a plan, and watch your SEO game go to a higher level.

What type of plans does Rank Math offer?

Among the plans to choose from is the Pro package at $4.92/month, ideal for individuals, bloggers, and solopreneurs. It includes support for unlimited personal websites, tracks up to 1,000 keywords, offers a free content AI trial worth 7,500 credits, and 24/7 support.

Freelancers, businesses, and agencies can opt for the Business option at $20.99/month. This will give them access to support for up to 200 client websites, 20,000 keywords, a content AI trial worth 18,000 credits, as well as dedicated premium support.

Meanwhile, high-volume agencies will appreciate the Agency offering at $49.99/month. It covers 750 client websites, tracks up to 75,000 keywords, and provides a free content AI trial worth 45,000 credits, alongside priority customer assistance.

Why choose Rank Math?

Far from being just another SEO plugin, Rank Math offers full-fledged SEO expertise for your website. Thanks to intuitive tools and top-tier features, it helps you rank higher on search engines, bring more traffic, and understand your audience better, you name it.

Some of the things for which this platform stands out include AI-powered suggestions for optimized content, advanced analytics into your SEO performance, Google integration to track keywords, traffic, and rankings more easily, a schema generator for enhancing your site’s appearance, and specialized eCommerce features.