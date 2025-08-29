Qualcomm's new mobile CPU has something no other processors offer - onboard RFID without extra hardware, and it's a game-changing move
The Dragonwing Q-6690 also has built-in 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
- Qualcomm unveils Dragonwing Q-6690 with onboard RFID eliminating need for external modules
- Processor combines RFID, AI, and advanced wireless support for retail logistics and industry
- RAIN Alliance says integration could transform operations and create new connected markets
Qualcomm has announced a new enterprise mobile processor that integrates RFID directly onto the chip, something no other mobile CPU has offered previously.
The Dragonwing Q-6690 brings together RFID with built-in 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and ultra-wideband support.
The processor has been designed for use in devices across retail, logistics, and industrial environments, as Qualcomm says it can support rugged handhelds, point-of-sale systems, kiosks, and other commercial form factors.
Software-configurable packs
By embedding RFID directly, the processor does away with the need for separate RFID reader modules, resulting in slimmer devices.
“The Dragonwing Q-6690 combines integrated RFID, AI, and next-gen wireless capabilities in a single, scalable platform, designed to accelerate innovation across industries including retail, logistics, and manufacturing,” said Art Miller, vice president and head of retail at Qualcomm.
“We are particularly excited about working with retailers today that need platforms that are not only powerful and connected, but also adaptable to evolving customer expectations, from smarter kiosks and handhelds to real-time inventory analytics and contactless experiences.”
Qualcomm views the new platform as a tool for contactless applications such as access control, asset tracking, product authentication, and real-time inventory management.
The platform offers software-configurable packs which will allow manufacturers to customize computing power, multimedia support, camera capabilities, and peripheral options for specific devices.
These packs will be upgradable over the air, doing away with the need to redesign hardware, which should help in reducing certification demands, as well as speeding up product launches, and extending device lifecycles.
For retailers, the new chip could be used for product tracking and store operations, while for industrial and logistics settings the integration could speed up and simplify processes that rely on RFID scanning.
A number of device makers, including Zebra, Honeywell, Urovo, HMD Secure, and CipherLab, say they plan to release products powered by the processor, with commercial availability expected in the coming months.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
