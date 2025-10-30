Virgin Media O2 and Starlink are teaming up to try end UK mobile blackspots

Virgin Media O2 and Starlink team up to tackle mobile blackspots

New O2 Satellite service looks to boost coverage

Will use Starlink's network of 650 LEO satellites to provide connectivity

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is working with Elon Musk's Starlink as it looks to stamp out mobile coverage blackspots across the UK.

The two firms will work together in a new partnership which will boost VMO2'S mobile coverage using Starlink satellite technology, with a new service offering improved connectivity for rural users.

The new O2 Satellite product will offer data and messaging services for those in remote areas, with plans to expand in the future as VMO2 looks to boost its coverage.

O2 Satellite

The partnership will see VMO2 work with Starlink Direct to Cell, a "constellation" of more than 650 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites providing voice, data, and messaging to around 7 million customers worldwide.

VMO2 is hoping the launch will help it reach its aim of expanding landmass coverage in the UK to more than 95% within 12 months of launch.

“This UK-first partnership is another example of Virgin Media O2 innovating to provide a better experience and peace of mind for our customers on top of the £700 million we are already investing in our mobile network this year," said Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2.

"Starlink is a clear leader in this space, operating the world’s most advanced satellite constellation, which makes it the right partner to complement our existing coverage and support Virgin Media O2’s ambition to deliver reliable mobile connectivity across the UK.”

VMO2 had already been working with Starlink, announcing in 2024 that it would be using the latter's technology to improve mobile backhaul as part of its Shared Rural Network (SRN) rollout.

The company says it is conducting internal trials of the new service now, with a customer rollout set for early 2026.

