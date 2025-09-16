95% of new vehicles should have connectivity features by 2030

Automakers like BMW and MINI are offering eSIM capabilities

Ubigi has cut eSIM prices in seven high-demand European countries

The eSIM market is rapidly changing, with travel eSIM provisioning expected to soar from 70 million to 280 million. A key emerging trend is the rise of working from connected cars, as more consumers are willing to turn their vehicles into mobile offices.

McKinsey reports that by 2030, 95% of new vehicles sold will be connected, with major opportunities for eSIM providers to deliver corporate mobility solutions.

Ubigi, launched by Transatel, is already tapping into this shift. In June 2025, the eSIM brand partnered with MINI to offer built-in Ubigi connectivity. With this ongoing trend, they have also slashed prices across seven European countries to make in-car connectivity even more accessible.

"As part of our deep integration into the eSIM ecosystem, we design tailor-made customer journeys for each manufacturer, while offering a single, international eSIM solution that works consistently across all markets," says Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel/Ubigi.

What does this mean for eSIM providers?

eSIM providers have a growing opportunity to tap into the vehicle connectivity market. Ubigi research shows that 40% of customers already use their eSIM for professional purposes, underscoring the demand for stable, high-quality in-car connectivity.

To meet these needs, eSIM providers will have to work closely with the manufacturers to build service quality and also address challenges like cross-border roaming, customer onboarding, and long-term plan flexibility.

"In the case of the Ubigi eSIM integrated into vehicles, an additional advantage lies in the direct use of the vehicle’s antenna. This ensures better reception than a standalone smartphone, whose signal can be weakened by the Faraday cage effect of the cabin", explains Bonifay.

Ubigi's business-focused offerings also highlight what's possible. "What stands out for Ubigi for Business is advanced security features that go beyond private usage. This includes operator-grade IP VPN; all traffic is redirected to the company’s server or cloud, without passing through the public Internet, ensuring confidentiality and control", adds Bonifay.

Overall, consumers are looking for reliable and secure connectivity, and eSIM providers have an opportunity to develop partnerships with automakers, creating flexible business and leisure plans and building a robust customer support service.

"Looking ahead, we are currently in discussions with several other manufacturers for future deployments, which remain confidential at this stage, but Transatel fully intends to become the global reference for connected cars," concluded Bonifay.