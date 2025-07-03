Mobile Industry Awards 2025: Our shortlist revealed!

We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Mobile Industry Awards 2025!

The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2025 will take place on 18th September 2025 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2025 nominees are....

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Ice Comms

Plan.com

Salt Communications

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Asurion

Barclays Tech Pack

EE Insurance

SPB UK & Ireland

SquareTrade

Vodafone Insurance

Best Customer Service

Lebara Mobile

Mobiles.co.uk

Mr Mobile

Pure Communication Group

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Spusu

Tesco Mobile

Best Place to Work

Bamboo Connect

EE Retail

Exertis

Ice Comms

Pure Communication Group

Samsung UK

Tesco Mobile

Three UK

TMT First

Marketing Campaign of the Year

GK Telecom: Multi Channel campaigns

Lebara Mobile - Growing Smarter

Motorola x Action for Children - "Parent Talk"

Samsung – Galaxy S25 Launch

SMARTY Mobile

Switch On to Switch Off with the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G

Vodafone - Becoming The Nation's Network

Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile

Belkin International - Everyday Impact

Exertis

Ghost Coat - The Planet B Project

Kid-A - Pale Blue Dot

TMT First - Mobile Component Repair (MCR)

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

EE Dynamic Translation Support Solution

Mindszi eSIM Copilot

Samsung – Galaxy S25 Series

TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G

Tech Energi from Mr Mobile

Virgin Media O2’s 5G DRIVE Project and Starlink Integration

Vodafone Battery Backup unit

Team of the Year

Kid-A Vodafone Team

Salt Communications

Tesco Mobile - team Fusion

Three Discovery

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Belkin International

Samsung

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Apple

Google

Motorola

Samsung

TCL

Best eSIM Provider

eROAMING eSIM

Saily

SureSIM Global

Best MVNO

eROAMING eSIM

iD Mobile

Lebara Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

VOXI Mobile

Best Network for Business

BT + EE Business

Vodafone Business UK

Best Network for Consumers

EE

Lebara Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

VodafoneThree

Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecom Ltd

EE SIM Only

Lebara Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare & Recycle

musicMagpie

Smart Cellular

The iOutlet

TMT First

WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Best Repair Service

The iLab

TMT First

We Come to You Repair by Samsung & Likewize

Best Reseller

Bamboo Connect

Ice Comms

Smart Cellular

Distributor of the Year

ege

Exertis

GK Telecom

Retailer of the Year

EE

Mobiles.co.uk

musicMagpie

Smart Cellular

The iOutlet

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 18 2025!