Mobile Industry Awards 2025: Our shortlist revealed!

Have you made the list for this year’s awards?

MIA 2025 shortlist announcement
We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the Mobile Industry Awards 2025!

The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2025 will take place on 18th September 2025 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2025 nominees are....

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

  • Ice Comms
  • Plan.com
  • Salt Communications

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

  • Asurion
  • Barclays Tech Pack
  • EE Insurance
  • SPB UK & Ireland
  • SquareTrade
  • Vodafone Insurance

Best Customer Service

  • Lebara Mobile
  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Mr Mobile
  • Pure Communication Group
  • Sky Mobile
  • SMARTY Mobile
  • Spusu
  • Tesco Mobile

Best Place to Work

  • Bamboo Connect
  • EE Retail
  • Exertis
  • Ice Comms
  • Pure Communication Group
  • Samsung UK
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three UK
  • TMT First

Marketing Campaign of the Year

  • GK Telecom: Multi Channel campaigns
  • Lebara Mobile - Growing Smarter
  • Motorola x Action for Children - "Parent Talk"
  • Samsung – Galaxy S25 Launch
  • SMARTY Mobile
  • Switch On to Switch Off with the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G
  • Vodafone - Becoming The Nation's Network

Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile

  • Belkin International - Everyday Impact
  • Exertis
  • Ghost Coat - The Planet B Project
  • Kid-A - Pale Blue Dot
  • TMT First - Mobile Component Repair (MCR)

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

  • EE Dynamic Translation Support Solution
  • Mindszi eSIM Copilot
  • Samsung – Galaxy S25 Series
  • TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G
  • Tech Energi from Mr Mobile
  • Virgin Media O2’s 5G DRIVE Project and Starlink Integration
  • Vodafone Battery Backup unit

Team of the Year

  • Kid-A Vodafone Team
  • Salt Communications
  • Tesco Mobile - team Fusion
  • Three Discovery

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

  • Belkin International
  • Samsung

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

  • Apple
  • Google
  • Motorola
  • Samsung
  • TCL

Best eSIM Provider

  • eROAMING eSIM
  • Saily
  • SureSIM Global

Best MVNO

  • eROAMING eSIM
  • iD Mobile
  • Lebara Mobile
  • Sky Mobile
  • SMARTY Mobile
  • VOXI Mobile

Best Network for Business

  • BT + EE Business
  • Vodafone Business UK

Best Network for Consumers

  • EE
  • Lebara Mobile
  • SMARTY Mobile
  • VodafoneThree

Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecom Ltd

  • EE SIM Only
  • Lebara Mobile
  • SMARTY Mobile

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare & Recycle

  • musicMagpie
  • Smart Cellular
  • The iOutlet
  • TMT First
  • WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Best Repair Service

  • The iLab
  • TMT First
  • We Come to You Repair by Samsung & Likewize

Best Reseller

  • Bamboo Connect
  • Ice Comms
  • Smart Cellular

Distributor of the Year

  • ege
  • Exertis
  • GK Telecom

Retailer of the Year

  • EE
  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • musicMagpie
  • Smart Cellular
  • The iOutlet

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 18 2025!

If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com

