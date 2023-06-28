Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Our shortlist revealed!
Has your business made the list for this year’s awards?
After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2023 in partnership with Sky Zero.
The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The Mobile Industry Awards 2023 in partnership with Sky Zero will take place on 21st September 2023 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.
The MIA 2023 nominees are....
Best Start-up Innovation of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)
- Envision Communications
- FixMyCrack Tech Repair
- HyperFoil
- Mozillion
- Red Wolf Technology
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
- Aerial Direct
- Bullitt Satellite Connect
- Focus Group
- Lifecycle Software
- Salt Communications
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
- First Orion
- Giacom
- Zone Global
Partner of the Year
- Aerial Direct
- Compare and Recycle
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance
- Assurant
- Likewize
- Tesco Mobile Protect
Distributor of the Year
- Exertis
- Eurostar Global
- Mr Mobile
Retailer of the Year
- Affordable Mobiles
- Chitter Chatter
- Mobiles.co.uk - The Smart Phone People
- musicMagpie
- Samsung.com
- Sky Mobile
- TheiOutlet.com
- The Techout
- Vodafone Retail
- Virgin Media O2
Best Repair Service
- EE
- FixMyCrack Tech Repair
- Likewize
- Pocket Geek Tech Repair
- Professor Phone
- Samsung
- The Techout
Best Recycling Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle
- Likewize
- Mozillion
- musicMagpie
- Preloved Tech
- Smart Cellular
- The Techout
- Zone Global Limited
Campaign of the Year
- Lebara Mobile - SMART CHOICE
- Mobile UK - Digital Champions Campaign
- Mobiles.co.uk - Winning Black Friday
- Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch
- TCL - Inspiring Greatness through the power of Sport
CSR Initiative of the Year
- Genuine Solutions - Unlocking value for charities
- Samsung - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
- Three UK - #TalkMoreThanFootball in collaboration with Chelsea F.C. and Samaritans
- Virgin Media O2 - The National Databank
- Vodafone - everyone.connected
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
- Belkin International - Life Cycle Assessment
- Genuine Solutions Ltd - On a mission to relove technology and eliminate e-waste
- Global Nano Network - HyperFoil
- Juice Global Ltd - Juice Made Mindfully
- Red Wolf Technology - Lean and Green
- TCL - TCL Digital Donation Scheme
- Three UK and EkkoSense's Data Centre Cooling Initiative
- Utelize Mobile - Closing the Divide: Utelize's Impactful Initiative for Digital Inclusion
Best Place to Work
- Aerial Direct
- Daisy Communications
- Exertis
- Giacom
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Samsung
- Vodafone
Best Customer Service sponsored by Zone Global (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)
- Aerial Direct
- Focus Group
- Lebara Mobile
- Mozillion
- Salt Communications
- Samsung
- Sky Mobile
- Talkmobile
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
Best MVNO sponsored by Eurostar Global Electronics
- Lebara Mobile
- Lyca Mobile
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY
- Tesco Mobile
Best Network for Business
- BT
- Three Business
- Virgin Media O2
- Vodafone Business
5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)
- EdgeQ’s 5G + AI Base Station on a Chip
- OPPO Find N2 Flip – 5G Connectivity Powerhouse
- Vodafone Business and ITN - King Charles III's Coronation broadcast
Network of the Year sponsored by Likewize
- EE
- Virgin Media O2
- Vodafone
Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year
- Samsung
- TCL
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Belkin International
- Juice Global Ltd
- Mr Mobile
- Samsung Products
- ZAGG
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara
- Apple
- Motorola
- OPPO
- Samsung
Given several upcoming launches, we will be revealing the shortlist for Phone of the Year on July 12.
For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 21 2023!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com
