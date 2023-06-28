Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Our shortlist revealed!

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2023 in partnership with Sky Zero.

The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2023 in partnership with Sky Zero will take place on 21st September 2023 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2023 nominees are....

Best Start-up Innovation of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)

Envision Communications

FixMyCrack Tech Repair

HyperFoil

Mozillion

Red Wolf Technology

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Aerial Direct

Bullitt Satellite Connect

Focus Group

Lifecycle Software

Salt Communications

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

First Orion

Giacom

Zone Global

Partner of the Year

Aerial Direct

Compare and Recycle

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance

Assurant

Likewize

Tesco Mobile Protect

Distributor of the Year

Exertis

Eurostar Global

Mr Mobile

Retailer of the Year

Affordable Mobiles

Chitter Chatter

Mobiles.co.uk - The Smart Phone People

musicMagpie

Samsung.com

Sky Mobile

TheiOutlet.com

The Techout

Vodafone Retail

Virgin Media O2

Best Repair Service

EE

FixMyCrack Tech Repair

Likewize

Pocket Geek Tech Repair

Professor Phone

Samsung

The Techout

Best Recycling Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle

Likewize

Mozillion

musicMagpie

Preloved Tech

Smart Cellular

The Techout

Zone Global Limited

Campaign of the Year

Lebara Mobile - SMART CHOICE

Mobile UK - Digital Champions Campaign

Mobiles.co.uk - Winning Black Friday

Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch

TCL - Inspiring Greatness through the power of Sport

CSR Initiative of the Year

Genuine Solutions - Unlocking value for charities

Samsung - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Three UK - #TalkMoreThanFootball in collaboration with Chelsea F.C. and Samaritans

Virgin Media O2 - The National Databank

Vodafone - everyone.connected

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Belkin International - Life Cycle Assessment

Genuine Solutions Ltd - On a mission to relove technology and eliminate e-waste

Global Nano Network - HyperFoil

Juice Global Ltd - Juice Made Mindfully

Red Wolf Technology - Lean and Green

TCL - TCL Digital Donation Scheme

Three UK and EkkoSense's Data Centre Cooling Initiative

Utelize Mobile - Closing the Divide: Utelize's Impactful Initiative for Digital Inclusion

Best Place to Work

Aerial Direct

Daisy Communications

Exertis

Giacom

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung

Vodafone

Best Customer Service sponsored by Zone Global (NEW CATEGORY FOR 2023)

Aerial Direct

Focus Group

Lebara Mobile

Mozillion

Salt Communications

Samsung

Sky Mobile

Talkmobile

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Best MVNO sponsored by Eurostar Global Electronics

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY

Tesco Mobile

Best Network for Business

BT

Three Business

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone Business

5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)

EdgeQ’s 5G + AI Base Station on a Chip

OPPO Find N2 Flip – 5G Connectivity Powerhouse

Vodafone Business and ITN - King Charles III's Coronation broadcast

Network of the Year sponsored by Likewize

EE

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year

Samsung

TCL

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Belkin International

Juice Global Ltd

Mr Mobile

Samsung Products

ZAGG

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara

Apple

Google

Motorola

OPPO

Samsung

Given several upcoming launches, we will be revealing the shortlist for Phone of the Year on July 12.

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 21 2023!