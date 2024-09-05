Palo Alto Networks completes IBM's QRadar acquisition

Palo Alto Networks has announced the completion of its acquisition of IBM’s QRadar software-as-a-service (SaaS) assets as part of a strengthened strategic partnership between the two companies.

With the deal, Palo Alto Networks wants to simplify security operations through its Precision AI-powered Cortex XSIAM platform, which combines security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), attack surface management (ASM) and extended detection and response (XDR) products.

Palo Alto has promised to offer eligible IBM customers free migration from QRadar to Cortex XSIAM to soften the blow.

QRadar customers will need to migrate to Cortex XSIAM

Besides seamless migration, customers are also promised enhanced security options, advanced analytics and automation, IBM-backed support and on-prem continuity.

As part of the partnership, IBM has also deepend its commitment to Palo Alto Networks’ technology by deploying Cortex XSIAM for its next-generation security operations and Prisma SASE 3.0 for zero-trust network security.

A separate IBM announcement reveals that the partnership is very much a two-way affair, with Palo Alto deploying IBM solutions like watsonx AI internally, too.

Looking ahead, more than 1,000 IBM Consulting workers have been trained on Palo Alto Networks security solutions in order to better advise customers about the upcoming changes.

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora commented: “Our partnership with IBM reinforces our commitment to innovation and our conviction in the tremendous benefit of QRadar customers adopting Cortex XSIAM for a robust, data-driven security platform that offers transformative efficiency and effectiveness in defending against evolving cyber threats.”

IBM’s Arvind Krishna, the company’s CEO, added: “Working with Palo Alto Networks will be a strategic advantage for IBM as our two companies partner on advanced threat protection, response, and security operations using Cortex XSIAM and watsonx, backed by IBM Consulting.”