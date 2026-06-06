'Not 300 but almost': A lone Ukrainian robot held a key position against hordes of Russian attackers for a staggering 45 days

One Droid TW 12.7 held off Russian ground assaults for 45 days during the summer last year

This is Ukraine's first fully robotic defensive operation, with an operator maneuvering the robot from a distance of 10 km

It was supported by aerial drone surveillance, enabling it to engage targets in real time

A single remote-controlled Droid TW 12.7, armed with a machine gun, held off Russian advances on a contested intersection for 45 days in 2025 without any loss of life.

The robot, which can be controlled from as far away as 10km, allowed operators to safely 'hold the line' without risking manpower, an increasingly short commodity in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and allowed them to hold ground at a critical juncture, with the assistance of aerial drones in the area.

The Droid TW 12.7 comes equipped with a 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun that serves as its primary deterrent, and it requires regular maintenance (replenishing ammunition and recharging its batteries).

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UGVs are increasingly replacing infantry on the front lines in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, especially for some of the more dangerous tasks. The driving force behind this is overwhelmingly manpower shortages and the survivability that these grant.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is now aiming to contract a minimum of 50,000 UGVs, including the Droid TW 12.7 for combat operations, branding them as the "next major step" after combat drones in a rapidly shifting battlefield.

Many UGVs already deliver fuel, ammunition, and food to forward positions, making supply runs relatively easier. Others have been used to undertake more specialized roles, such as transporting 2 soldiers wounded by an FPV strike to safety, nearly 8 km.

One can expect to see more armed UGVs like the Droid TW 12.7 in the coming weeks and months as both Russia and Ukraine continue to suffer from manpower shortages as the war drags on for more than 4 years.

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On the Russian side of the spectrum, reports indicate that it currently uses 32 distinct ground robotics systems, deploying at least 20 in active combat, though the number of assault UGVs in active combat remains unconfirmed as a single figure.

Irrespective of how deeply UGVs are deployed and integrated into the Ukrainian war machine in the near future, the Droid TW 12.7's 45-day defensive stand is a testament to how far they have come in terms of both lethality and utility.

The UGV does have its limitations; it left its post every 2 days to be serviced by a crew 4km away from the front, where it received fresh batteries. weapons servicing and ammunition replenishments, even as Ukrainian forces are unwilling to automate processes such as target selection, pointing out the chances of malfunctions in territories where civilians as well as active duty personnel continue to come in contact with them.

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