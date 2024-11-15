NASA and Microsoft team up to create an Earth Copilot AI chatbot

New Azure OpenAI Service-based AI chatbot lets users interact with spaceborne data

The tool democratizes access to more users, including students and academics

Users can ask natural language questions and let AI source the data

Microsoft and NASA have teamed up to launch Earth Copilot, a new custom copilot built on the Azure OpenAI Service platform to help the space agency make sense of the more than 100 petabytes of data that it has collected from space.

In a blog post, Microsoft explained geospatial data is already complex, and additional data being continuously collected from new satellites is adding to this difficulty.

With the new Earth Copilot tool, users will be able to interact with NASA’s data with natural language prompts, making it more accessible to more scientists, students and others.

Microsoft builds new AI chatbot for NASA

Tyler Bryson, CVP for US Health & Public Sector Industries at Microsoft, explained that data collected can include atmospheric conditions, land cover changes, ocean temperatures and more, but navigating technical interfaces, understanding data formats and getting to grips with geospatial analysis can be extremely challenging.

With the new Earth Copilot tool, users will be able to ask questions like “What was the impact of Hurricane Ian in Sanibel Island?” or “How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect air quality in the US?” and let AI do the data retrieval for them.

“We’ve designed the system to handle complex queries and large datasets efficiently, ensuring that users can quickly find the information they need without getting bogged down by technical complexities," noted Juan Carlos López, former NASA engineer and current Azure Specialist at Microsoft.

A side effect of the project is that Microsoft and NASA have democratized access to spaceborne data, allowing a broader demographic to interact with it, including students and academics.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Minh Nguyen, Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft, added: “The vision behind this collaboration was to leverage AI and cloud technologies to bring Earth’s insights to communities that have been underserved, where access to data can lead to tangible improvements.”