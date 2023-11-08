Namecheap's new Simple Links look to offer a website builder fit for anyone

Namecheap has announced a new website builder tool designed to get startups and solopreneurs up and running with no previous experience.

Namecheap Simple Links allows businesses and individuals to create link in bio websites quickly, without the need for coding or design skills.

With Simple Links, small businesses like creators could share a portfolio of their work, or links to their social media accounts.

As part of the subscription, which costs $3.88 per month, users can get access to a free .contact, .design, or .xyz domain and free SSL protection, though many may want to consider adding their preferred TLD to maintain consistency across their brand, at an additional cost.

Simple Links also comes with a basic analytics tool to help owners measure their one-page site’s performance.

Namecheap reckons that a Simple Links web page can help drive traffic to your other sites or pages, by acting as a central hub in a manner not too dissimilar to a digital business card.

The lack of a free tier may be a snag for some, but for others, the simplicity of a single tier designed with customizability in mind could be a deal-maker.

Linktree has a free plan and a trio of paid plans, costing $5, $9, and $24 per month, but some sought-after features, like the removal of the Linktree logo, are reserved for higher tiers only.

Simple Links forms part of the wider Visual Suite, which comprises a mix of free and affordable tools designed to help startups and new brands get off the ground.

Other Visual Suite tools include a website builder, a free logo maker, and even a tool designed to generate a business name.