Most IT workers are still super suspicious of AI
Seems like there’s more to AI acceptance than just work-based concerns
A new study on IT professionals has revealed that feelings towards AI tools are more negative than they are positive.
Research from SolarWinds found less than half (44%) of IT professionals have a positive view of artificial intelligence, with even more (48%) calling for more stringent compliance and governance requirements.
Moreover, a quarter of the participants believe that AI could pose a threat to society itself, outside of the workplace.
IT workers aren’t happy about AI
Despite increasing adoption of the technology, figures from this study suggest that fewer than three in 10 (28%) IT professionals use AI in the workplace. The same number again are planning to adopt such tools in the near future, too.
SolarWinds Tech Evangelist Sascha Giese said: “With such hype around the trend, it might seem surprising that so many IT professionals currently have a negative view of AI tools.”
A separate study from Salesforce recently uncovered that only one in five (21%) companies have a clearly defined policy on AI. Nearly two in five (37%) failed to have any form of AI policy.
Giese added: “Many IT organisations require an internal AI literacy campaign, to educate on specific use cases, the differences between subsets of AI, and to channel the productivity benefits wrought by AI into innovation.”
SolarWinds doesn’t go into any detail about the threat felt by IT professionals, however other studies have suggested that workers fear about their job security with the rise of tools designed to boost productivity and increase outcomes.
Giese concluded: “Properly regulated AI deployments will benefit employees, customers, and the broader workforce.”
Looking ahead, SolarWinds calls for more transparency over AI concerns and a more collaborative approach and open discussion at all levels of an organization.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Get a helping hand on that important document from the best AI writers
- A growing number of businesses are now going all-in on generative AI
- Protect your machine with the best endpoint protection
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Philip Berne
By Philip Berne