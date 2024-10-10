Most businesses now see low-code as the future

Low-code technology is playing an increasingly important role in enterprises’ digital transformation efforts globally, new research has claimed.

A report from Mendix found three-quarters of C-suite leaders now believe low-code is the only option for coding in the future, citing operational efficiency benefits as well as its impact on a company’s ability to innovate more quickly.

The research shows how low-code has shifted from being a quick-fix for specific needs, with almost all (98%) of the organizations surveyed using the tech as part of their development process.

Low-code is becoming the norm

Four in five (79%) respondents agreed ow-code improves their company’s ability to innovate at scale, with a similar number (83%) agreeing that combining low-code with artificial intelligence would help them to innovate even faster.

More than eight in 10 of the survey’s participants agreed low-code streamlines the development process (82%) and improves technical teams’ productivity (81%), with over two-thirds (69%) noticing quicker time-to-market speeds.

That being said, Mendix found it’s not only developers who are asking for increased low-code adoption, but rather business leaders. With three-quarters (73%) identifying their C-suite as the driving force, this top-down approach is largely being driven by COOs (51%) and CEOs (45%).

Low-code is most widely being used for digital transformation (53%), improving legacy systems (46%) and reducing operational costs (81%), however it’s not without its challenges.

Leaders are concerned about a lack of technical expertise, with four in five recognizing the need for more training and upskilling efforts.

“Used wisely, low-code is about rethinking entire business processes from the ground up," noted Mendix CEO Raymond Kok. "In turn, this enables the other critical benefit of low-code: innovation. Enterprises will be able to speed up digital transformation cycles and innovate at scale.”