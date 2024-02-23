Millions of Toshiba laptop chargers are being recalled after multiple reports of fire and overheating

In a significant move affecting consumers and business users across North America, Toshiba is recalling 15.5 million US laptop chargers due to concerns of overheating and fire hazards.

The recall comes as a response to 679 reported incidents of the AC adapters catching on fire, melting, or burning, resulting in 43 reported cases of minor burn injuries.

Though the recall is widespread, affecting millions of customers across the US and Canada, most of the laptops are likely no longer in circulation.

Toshiba recall

The affected AC adapters were sold both individually and bundled with Toshiba laptops between April 2008 and April 2014. The chargers, manufactured in China, were produced between April 2008 and December 2012, and sold for between $25 and $75.

Besides the 15.5 million units sold across the US, a further 1.3 million went on to be sold in Canada, bringing the total number of affected units to an estimated 16.8 million.

Consumers are now being urged to stop using the recalled AC adapters and contact Dynabook, Toshiba’s new name since 2019, to arrange a free replacement.

Affected customers can send a photo of the AC adapter, with the power cord cut to prove disuse, to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com.

Toshiba has also set up a website illustrating how customers can identify their adapter’s part and serial number in order to verify whether the device could be at risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has also issued a statement, providing more information about the specific part numbers.