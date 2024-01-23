Microsoft Teams is working on a great way for you to silence its most annoying channel
Hide general Microsoft Teams channels at last
Getting some peace and quiet from the myriad of Microsoft Teams channels and chats that plague your working day should soon be a bit easier thanks to a new update.
The company has confirmed it is working on a new feature for its video conferencing service that will allow users to hide general channels, "helping you focus on the channels that matter most to you".
Already available with other channels, the feature should certainly help improve productivity for Microsoft Teams users everywhere, hopefully cutting down on unhelpful or disruptive notifications or pings.
Hide general Microsoft Teams channels
Currently listed in the official Microsoft 365 roadmap as being "in development", the feature is set for release at some point in February 2024, meaning users hopefully won't have too long to wait to silence those irritating general channels.
Once released, it will be available to users across Windows, Mac and web, as well as mobile users on Android and iOS, and will also be available across multiple cloud instances alike general availability users.
The news is the latest tweak to Microsoft Teams in recent weeks centered around making the service less intrusive and more intuitive for users.
The platform recently announced another update that will allow users to manage calendar notifications directly within their Microsoft Teams Activity Feed, meaning there should no longer be a bit of a scramble between apps and services to hush an annoying pop-up or alert.
The platform also recently revealed it is rolling out the ability to forward messages between Microsoft Teams chats with just a click, saving users time when trying to pass on important notes or alerts.
Alongside this, a new Windows 11 build is set to bring Microsoft Teams reminders into the recommended section of the Start menu, meaning alerts for video conferencing calls will be much more obvious, hopefully meaning you never miss or forget a meeting ever again.
