Microsoft OneDrive is getting a host of major updates to help track down all your vital files

Microsoft OneDrive has unveiled a series of feature enhancements designed to make it easier to manage and access files on the cloud storage platform.

Largely powered by AI, the new OneDrive improvements cater to the needs of business users looking for greater productivity and collaboration, but there’s also some promising news for consumers using Microsoft’s alternative to iCloud and Google Drive.

It wouldn’t be Microsoft without the mention of Copilot, and the generative AI technology features center stage alongside some visual tweaks to make data management easier in an increasingly digital world.

OneDrive productivity and collaboration upgrades

Copilot Agents can be customized to help manage tasks by gathering files and data into a shareable assistant. They can automate repetitive tasks like retrieving documents and summarizing key information, and can be shared across other in-house platforms like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint for easier collaboration.

VP of Product for OneDrive Jason Moore exemplified: “Need to onboard a new team member? Instead of sending them multiple links, emails, and files, you can simply share your Copilot Agent in a Teams chat.”

Copilot can also be leveraged to summarize and compare files without having to open them, making it easier to find the right document across multiple formats such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and PDFs.

Microsoft has also rolled out performance upgrades for faster viewing, editing and organizing both online and offline, as well as a smarter search with filter controls and more detailed results. Visually, color-coded folders have been added to Windows File Explorer, while revamped sharing controls make it easier to apply expiration dates.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stepping away from work files, Microsoft’s OneDrive app for mobile will get a new photos-first view with smarter photo searching based on subject and context. In recognition that consumers are storing more photos online than ever, the company has committed to expanding its 2TB plan to 5TB and 10TB options across Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is also promising deeper Copilot integration across Windows and Mac environments as well as more photo-related improvements and storage streamlining.