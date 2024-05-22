Microsoft just gave GitHub a whole load of new Copilot tools

At Microsoft’s latest developer conference, Build 2024, GitHub’s Copilot took the spotlight with the introduction of Copilot Extensions, designed to unlock even more productivity for developers.

The coding platform’s generative AI solution, Copilot, now works with third-party services through various integrations, allowing developers to tap into even more resources to enhance their workflows through natural language prompts.

From launch, DataStax, Docker, Lambda Test, LaunchDarkly, McKinsey & Company, Octopus Deploy, Pangea, Pinecone, Product Science, ReadMe, Sentry and Teams Toolkit will all be available as extensions through the GitHub Marketplace, with more set to follow.

GitHub Copilot now supports extensions

The Microsoft-owned platform’s support for third-party integrations now helps developers to stay in the same window and benefit from enhanced context, which could spell out serious productivity boosts for those able to take advantage of the integrations.

Apart from access to third-party services, users can also create their own private extensions for internal systems and APIs.

In the supporting blog post, SVP for Product at GitHub, Mario Rodriguez, added: “Our goal: make GitHub Copilot the most integrated, powerful, intelligent AI platform there is – with unlimited possibilities to accelerate human progress.”

Rodriguez added that “developers can stay in the flow longer, uplevel their skills, and innovate faster,” all from within the familiar IDE or GitHub.com.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Copilot Extensions will be available within the Copilot Chat popup, however the limited-access beta is available by invite only.

Rodriguez described the announcement as a “sneak peek of what’s to come,” alluding to support for extensions from Stripe, MongoDB, and Microsoft on Visual Studio Marketplace for VSCode “in the coming weeks.”