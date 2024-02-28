Microsoft is using AI to help block more scam calls
Spam and scam calls are no match for AI
Microsoft is introducing AI to the telecommunications industry to help protect people from spam and scams.
Announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, Azure Operator Call Protection is now available on public preview.
The AI tool requires no download or installation, and provides endpoint protection directly through the network.
AI call monitoring
Azure Operator Protection uses real-time analysis of phone calls to determine if the content is suspicious, and then provides an alert to the call handler if they are at risk of being scammed. In the UK, BT Group is trialing the product to help protect its customers, particularly those who are more vulnerable to scams.
Scam calls cost businesses and individuals billions of dollars per year, with the FTC estimating that the total cost of such calls in the US amounted to $850 million in 2023 alone.
Spam and scam calls are expected to become more prevalent in the run up to a number of important elections around the world, with a recent example featuring a spoof of President Biden, telling New Hampshire constituents not to vote in a state election.
A number of top tech and social media companies have recently signed a voluntary agreement to identify, label, and combat deepfakes that could be used for political interference or to mislead voters.
