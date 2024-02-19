Top tech companies, AI developers and security firms sign anti-deepfake agreement to combat election interference
Tech firms want to take action on AI-assisted political interference
A wide range of leading tech companies have signed a voluntary agreement to combat AI-generated deepfakes that could be used for election interference by misleading voters.
The agreement proposes that the signatories will adopt a new framework to help identify misleading deepfakes, and label them when they are created or uploaded onto social media.
Among those who signed were Meta, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, and Adobe, with social media platforms X, Snap, and TikTok also signing the agreement.
Deepfakes are expected to be a major threat to this years elections
AI has been a significant concern at this year's Munich Security conference where the agreement was signed, with Google launching its AI Cyber Defense Initiative just days before.
The latest agreement will help boost communication on when and where political deepfakes are created and distributed to mitigate the potential damage they cause. While the agreement is voluntary, deepfakes are a significant cause for concern in a year filled with critical elections across the globe.
In a press release on the announcement of the agreement, vice chair and president of Microsoft Brad Smith said, “The challenges are formidable, and our expectations must be realistic … There is no way the tech sector can protect elections by itself from this new type of electoral abuse.”
Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a deepfake video of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was widely shared in which the president asked his troops to lay down their arms and surrender. The video was quickly debunked as a fake, but deepfaking technology has progressed significantly in the past few years.
Just last month, the US had its first taste of election interference in 2024 when New Hampshire was targeted by a robo-call impersonation President Joe Biden asking constituents to not vote in the state’s primary election.
Via TechCrunch
More from TechRadar Pro
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
