Microsoft is rolling out a fix to one of the most annoying Outlook quirks

Microsoft Outlook is rolling out a fix to one of the most common user pain points, improving the experience when sending large files.

The email service has launched an update that removes the annoying limit on attachment sizes when sending a message.

Instead, when attaching a large file that may exceed the maximum size limit, Outlook will now work together with Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage platform to make sure the process runs smoothly

Microsoft Outlook large files

In a post on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company explained how, when users hit the attachment size limit, the update will now prompt them to upload the file to OneDrive so that the document can still be shared.

Android users will be the first to enjoy the new feature, which is rolling out now, but we'd expect other platforms doubtlessly set to also receive it soon.

The launch may be a useful addition for users of the free version of Microsoft Outlook who may have been caught out by a change to the platform's storage arrangements earlier this year.

Since February 2023, Microsoft has been rolling out a change that disadvantages free users, as attachments are now stored within OneDrive, which has a much smaller free capacity of 5GB, as compared to the free 15GB allowance of Outlook.

The upshot is that many users are now having their emails disrupted, as they are unable to send or receive new emails due to their backlog of attachments suddenly exceeding capacity since this storage migration.