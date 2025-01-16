Microsoft is officially cutting support for Office apps on Windows 10, so update now

Microsoft 365 will be unsupported on Windows 10 the same day the OS loses support - October 14, 2025

Users warned to upgrade to new Windows 10 devices for the best experience

Some apps will still work on many of the most popular browsers

In the latest step in its years-long battle to get customers to upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft has confirmed it will no longer be supporting Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 beginning October 14, 2025.

“To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11," the company confirmed in a blog post.

The announcement mirrors similar moves made with Microsoft 365’s support on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, however it doesn’t mean the apps will cease to function entirely.

Windows 10 will soon lose Microsoft 365 support

As was the case with previous operating systems, the apps will continue to function and users will still be able to access their favorite productivity apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, it’s just they will no longer receive important updates.

In a separate help article, the company wrote: “Once you move to a supported Windows operating system all Microsoft 365 feature and security updates will resume as usual.”

Users who are not prepared to update their OS, which could involve buying a whole new PC, can still access fully functioning versions of the apps through Edge, Chrome, Safari and Firefox (though the latter doesn’t fully support Teams meetings).

In a bid to soften the blow, Microsoft stated PCs have “changed substantially” since previous OS launches, and they’re “faster, more powerful, and sleeker.” Microsoft sells its own Surface-branded laptops, including a handful of its own Copilot+ PCs that are optimized for Windows 11’s AI tools.

In December 2024, Windows 11 accounted for 34% of all Windows devices, down from 36% in October. Windows 10 is back up to 63% from 61% in the same two-month period (via Statcounter).

Principal Analyst Ishan Dutt, working for market intelligence research firm Canalys, recently predicted: “The PC market is set for accelerating growth, primarily driven by commercial demand as businesses prepare for the end of Windows 10.”