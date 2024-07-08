Microsoft invests in bringing AI to Hong Kong classrooms

According to a new report by the South China Morning Post, Microsoft has committed to expanding its generative AI services in primary schools.

In a significant move for the education sector, Microsoft is set to maintain access to OpenAI’s models despite the company’s recent restrictions in Hong Kong and China.

The news follows on from a successful launch of GenAI in the classroom in collaboration with the Education University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Primary School, where more than 200 students gained access to AI tools.

Microsoft to roll out AI in Hong Kong classrooms

The company’s earlier efforts to get AI into the classroom saw more than 200 grade five and grade six science students gain access to an AI chatbot and text-to-image generation tools powered by OpenAI’s GPT and Dall-E models.

The expansion into K-12 education will be facilitated through Gamenoodlesoup, a global training partner specializing in education and entertainment technology.

Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer at Microsoft Hong Kong, affirmed the company’s ongoing commitment in the region: “I think our education offerings in Hong Kong definitely will continue.”

Microsoft’s AI push in Asia comes as OpenAI restricts its API access in the region amid US-China geopolitical tensions. However, despite ongoing tensions, Sheu assured that Microsoft’s Azure AI services will remain unaffected despite the company’s affiliation with OpenAI.

More broadly, Microsoft’s own business operations in China have faced scrutiny recently. Its President, Brad Smith, confirmed that China only accounts for 1.5% of its global revenue.

Speaking about generative AI in the classroom, Jockey Club Primary School principal Elsa Cheung Kam Yan highlighted the technology’s educational benefits, noting that it provides students with broader access to information and promotes exploration beyond conventional resources.