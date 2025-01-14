Mecha Comet is a modular open source handheld computer that reminds me of the Indian PDA that may have inspired the iPhone

The Comet is a blend of Raspberry Pi, Simputer and Project Ara with a hint of Game Boy

Its standout feature is the use of hardware extensions that can be quickly removed

It launches on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, very soon

Developed in India in the early 2000s, the Simputer, (Simple Inexpensive Mobile computer) was a groundbreaking handheld Linux computer many people believe inspired the Apple iPhone (and by extension, Android devices). It featured a touch interface, stylus input with handwriting recognition, an accelerometer, and a USB master port - all innovations well ahead of their time.

I mention the Simputer now because I’m reminded of it looking at a brand new modular handheld computer set to debut on Kickstarter soon - the Mecha Comet is a portable Linux device aimed at developers, makers, and tinkerers.

Running on open source software, the device features a magnetic snap interface for swappable extensions, which currently include a game controller, keyboard, and GPIO breakout board. Users can also design and build their own extensions using Mecha’s open-source design files and community support.

Mechanix OS

The Mecha Comet is powered by a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Its 3.4-inch IPS LED touchscreen provides a compact yet functional display for various tasks. Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The device also includes a 5 MP camera with autofocus, dual digital microphones, and an HD speaker.

Running Mechanix OS, a Debian-based operating system, the Comet is compatible with over 60,000 software packages from the Debian repository. Users can also port other Linux distributions. Mechanix Shell, built in Rust, supports GPU rendering on Wayland.

Mecha envisions the Comet as a versatile tool for diverse applications, such as a DIY Linux phone, drone launchpad, AI assistant, nanosatellite controller, car diagnostics tool, radio transceiver, DIY robot controller, and even a Tricorder inspired by Star Trek. Some of those ideas might just be wishful thinking, however.

The Comet, which measures 150mm x 73.55mm x 16mm and weighs 220g, has a 3000mAh battery charged via USB-C and includes a gyroscope, real-time clock (RTC), and analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for expanded project possibilities. Its security features include a Trust Anchor with CC EAL 6+ certification and accelerated cryptographic capabilities.

Kickstarter backers will be able to benefit from super early-bird rewards when the project goes live shortly, with pricing for the Mecha Comet starting from $159.