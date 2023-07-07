Many telcos aren't on board with AI just yet

Even though many telecommunications operators think that by using generative AI they stand to gain more than what they might lose, not everyone’s on board with using the nascent technology, just yet.

This is according to a new report from IT services and consulting services firm, Capgemini, which sought to gauge the opinion of telcos and other firms on the use of generative AI and found that 69% see the benefits outweighing the risks.

While this figure is somewhat below the average for the entire survey - 74% - it still shows that the overall majority opinion is positive.

Improving customer service

High-tech firms are the ones most interested in generative AI, among which 84% think it’s worth the risk. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as these are the companies that are at the edge of AI development in the first place, Telecoms.com reminds in its report.

Asking what telcos might use generative AI for, Capgemini found that the majority of the respondents (83%) see it being used in customer service automation and knowledge management improvements. Three-quarters (75%) see generative AI used in designing, collecting, and summarizing data, while 78% see AI improving product design. Seven in ten (71%) expect their customer experience to become more interactive and engaging.

The risks, on the other hand, are not what one might think. Usually, generative AI is linked to job loss and the ultimate demise of the entire human race. However, more tangible risks include spreading misinformation, reinforcing prejudice, as well as a bigger carbon footprint for the companies using it.

To minimize the negative impact of generative AI, Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini says it’s important businesses adopt a human-centric approach to the tech. “As businesses accelerate their generative AI journeys, they must prioritize implementing it sustainably across the organization,” he concluded.

Via: Telecoms.com