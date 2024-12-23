Many creatives are actually optimistic about the effects of AI

Monotype surey finds 91% of creatives say AI tools are useful for their work

Only 21% are pessimistic about the technology

The research challenges the myth that creatives are ‘anti-AI'

Creatives are surprisingly optimistic about artificial intelligence’s impact on their industries, with many excited about the tech’s transformative benefits, new research has found.

Data from nearly 5,000 creatives sureyed by Monotype looked to address the theme of creatives feeling threatened by AI – a concern that was initially shared by many workers.

Nine in 10 (91%) workers claimed AI tools are beneficial to their creative tasks, suggesting that a degree of automation can help accelerate workflows and free up more time to spend on genuinely creative work, rather than administrative tasks.

Creatives are fans of AI and automation

More than a third (34%) of respondents said they were optimistic about artificial intelligence, compared with the one in five (21%) who said they were pessimistic. A further 23% said that they were neutral, with 18% undecided and 4% selecting ‘other.’

“This new research from Monotype challenges the prevailing view that most creatives are somehow inherently ‘anti-AI’," noted Monotype CEO Ninan Chacko.

The survey’s respondents revealed that visualizing typography in real-world scenarios (45%), suggesting font pairings (45%), speeding up more routine elements of workflows (43%) and improving the discovery of new fonts (43%) were all benefits of artificial intelligence.

Senior Director of Partner Experience and Inventory Lifecycle Mary Catherine Pflug added: “Our research shows creatives view font choice as one of the most important elements of their creative process, and Monotype’s AI-enabled discovery tools like search and font pairing are helping designers make better decisions, faster.”

Moreover, the research highlighting the rising prevalence of subscription-based software, with 89% currently paying for at least one platform and the average worker paying for four. Software like Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva, Shutterstock, Picsart, Kittl, Monotype Fonts emerged as popular options.

“Most creatives and designers are positive about the potential of AI and AI-enabled tools for their work when they understand its power to democratize design through enhancing, amplifying, and accelerating human creativity," Chacko added.