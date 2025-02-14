Make AI work smarter, not harder for employees

The launch of the AI Opportunities Action Plan shows the UK’s commitment to making AI work for everyone. Powering the tools we use to communicate, the platforms that help us collaborate, and the systems driving vital business decisions, AI’s ability to transform productivity and simplify operations is both significant and proven. Yet, this impact isn’t always felt across the board. For many organizations and individuals, the way AI is being implemented means it often falls short and sometimes outright misses the impact it promises to deliver.

In the push to adopt AI, businesses have often focused on adding tools rather than integrating them. The result is disconnected systems that create unnecessary friction. While 96% of C-Suite executives believe AI drives productivity, 77% of employees find it complicates workflows, only making work harder and falling short of expectations. Too often, AI is treated as an isolated feature or add-on, operating independently of the workflows it’s meant to improve.

The real opportunity lies in rethinking how AI is implemented. In 2025, “productized AI” will take on a defining role in how businesses make the most of this technology – embedding intelligence directly into workflows, systems, and platforms so it operates in alignment with how people already work. It’s not about pre-built or one-size-fits-all solutions – it’s about delivering AI that feels natural, efficient, and fully integrated into everyday processes.

Daniel Lereya Chief Product and Technology Officer at monday.com.

“AI overload” is the new “tool sprawl”

New AI tools are emerging rapidly, offering exciting new ways to rethink how we work. From scheduling meetings and assisting in hiring decisions to analysing datasets and predicting customer behavior, they show just how deeply AI is embedding itself into the workplace. However, simply having the tools in place isn't always enough to drive real change.

We've seen this before with “tool sprawl” – when disconnected technologies pile up across organizations, often doing more to confuse than help. “AI overload” is the next phase of this, where businesses are stacking up AI tools without fully considering how they’ll work together. While more than 80% of businesses now rely on AI as a core part of their operations, only 35% have integrated tools across multiple departments.

The challenge of “AI overload” is both operational and cultural. Employees are left switching between platforms, reconciling data from multiple systems, and navigating interfaces that don’t communicate with each other. Take a marketing team juggling several AI-driven tools: one for customer segmentation, another for campaign automation, and a third for analytics. Each tool performs a specific function, but they often don’t connect, wasting time and increasing the risk of error. This fragmentation stops AI from learning and improving, as it misses the chance to connect the dots and build a complete picture of the customer journey.

As a result, productivity slips, costs creep up, and employees grow frustrated with tools that feel more like obstacles than enablers. Over time, this can break down trust – not just in the tools, but in the broader promise of AI.

What is “productized AI”?

As we know, people adopt products, not technology. To make technology accessible, it must be delivered in a format that feels intuitive and easy to use. When it comes to AI, the key is to embed this new technology into tools and systems that people are already comfortable with. This is what we mean by “productized AI” – it’s about enhancing productivity seamlessly, without forcing teams to switch platforms or learn complicated new processes.

For IT teams, this means prioritizing AI tools with greater interoperability – those designed to complement, rather than compete with, existing systems. This ensures AI’s potential is fully realized without creating additional silos or complexities.

Take project management as an example. Rather than operating as a separate tool, AI can work within current project management platforms to not only flag delays or track deadlines but actively resolve issues. By reallocating resources, automating updates, and suggesting actionable next steps, AI becomes an active participant in workflows, not just an observer.

This approach brings key advantages: contextual intelligence, where AI understands the environment and tailors its recommendations to fit the organization's processes; simplicity, by eliminating the need for yet another tool; and scalability, with AI evolving alongside workflows to stay relevant over time. This is particularly critical as businesses face increasing pressure to do more with less. With stretched teams, tight budgets, and rising expectations, “productized AI” offers a practical solution, providing the efficiency and agility organizations need to compete.

Measuring AI success in real terms

The effectiveness of AI integration and its real-world success ultimately come down to one key factor: measurable impact, not features or algorithms. Does it save time? Reduce manual effort? Make work easier and more intuitive? The conversation needs to shift to how well AI supports people in their work, not how impressive its technical capabilities seem on paper. With 85% of data, analytics, and IT leaders under pressure to quantify the ROI of generative AI, the focus is firmly on proving the measurable value of these investments.

Measuring these outcomes requires a clear, structured framework. Start by defining specific objectives: Which processes is AI optimizing? You can then identify metrics that reflect meaningful impact, such as improvements in efficiency or reductions in errors. Evaluate how AI tools interact with each other across workflows. Are they creating a joined-up experience, or are they introducing friction by operating in isolation? And finally, track these metrics over time to ensure the entire AI ecosystem remains effective and adapts to evolving needs.

The future of AI lies in how well it integrates, adapts, and enhances the way we already work. When AI feels less like a tool and more like a natural extension of the workplace, that’s when its true value will be realized.

