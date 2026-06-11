Survey finds many people still lack key knowledge on what data centers are and what they do

89% of UK adults were unfamiliar with data centers, and many were uneasy on the environmental effects

However attitudes are still being formed, and could shift in coming years

New research has found that, in spite of their growing importance in everyday life (and increasing presence in global headlines), many of us don't really know what data centers do.

A report from SEC Newgate found 89% of UK adults were unfamiliar with data centers - and 14% saying they have never heard of them at all, showing a widespread knowledge gap around the facilities.

This is despite rising concerns over data centers across the globe, primarily concerning the environmental effect new facilities are having, especially regarding power and water usage.

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Data center knowledge gap

Perhaps most concerningly, SEC Newgate's findings included a survey of more than 1,500 members of the UK public, alongside a separate survey of almost 500 councillors, showing an alarming lack of knowledge among those making key local decisions.

For those that did have knowledge of data centers, their link to AI was the most important factor - with three-quarters of respondents believing data centres were expanding because of the excessive demand for the technology.

Support for new data centers was also shown to be somewhat conditional, suggesting many members of the public still haven't made up their minds on their opinion.

The survey found that when respondents were provided with factual information explaining what data centers do, how they operate and why they are needed, attitudes shifted hugely, with positive sentiment rising from just over a third to more than six in ten (from 35% to 61%), support for building new data centres increased (from 54% to 73%), and nearly eight in ten (79%) backed the government’s decision to classify data centres as Critical National Infrastructure.