Looking for advice on growing your small business? Lenovo wants you to call Eva Longoria

Lenovo offers up Eva Longoria to help solve your SMB woes

Desperate Housewives star is an entrepreneur and serial investor herself

Users can submit questions now, with Longoria answering on her Instagram page

If you're looking for that extra bit of business support and advice, you might seek out a mentor, someone who's been there and done it all - but how about a well-known TV and film icon?

Lenovo has teamed up with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, who both owns her own business, and has invested in companies involved in everything from food and beverages to media, to offer her unique advice on the issues affecting fellow entrepreneurs.

Entrants will be able to submit their burning questions to the star via a special phone number or through CallEvaNow.com, with Longoria providing assistance at a later date.

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Call Eva

The "Call Eva" idea is part of Lenovo’s global Backing Every Business program, which looks to "connect entrepreneurs across the world who are facing similar business challenges, creating peer-to-peer relationships where they can exchange experiences, perspectives and practical advice".

Entrepreneurs in Brazil, France, India, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States will be able to take part, with Longoria selecting the most pressing to answer on her personal Instagram feed on September 16, 2026.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as an entrepreneur is that you don’t have to have all the answers yourself. Some of the best decisions start with asking someone you trust for insights, a fresh perspective or even just reassurance that you’re heading in the right direction,” Longoria said

“That’s what I love about Lenovo’s Backing Every Business initiative and now Call Eva. We’re giving entrepreneurs a place to bring the questions they’re really wrestling with, because chances are, another business owner has faced similar dilemmas. If something I’ve learned along the way can help someone better navigate a challenge, make a tough decision or take their next step with more confidence, that’s incredibly meaningful to me.”

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(Image credit: Lenovo)

“Technology can unlock enormous opportunities for small businesses, but technology alone doesn’t build a business. Entrepreneurs also need access to trusted advice, shared experiences and a community that understands the realities of building and growing a business,” said Emily Ketchen, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets, Lenovo.

“Backing Every Business brings those pieces together and Call Eva gives us a new avenue to extend that support while listening directly to entrepreneurs about the challenges they’re navigating. By understanding their questions, we can continue to find meaningful ways to help small businesses move forward and grow with confidence.”

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