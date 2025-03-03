Lenovo announces two new Intel Core Ultra Yoga “Aura Edition” laptops

Yoga Pro 9i sports a 3.2K PureSight Pro display with tandem OLED technology

The company has refreshed the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 too

Lenovo has announced an update to the AMD-powered Yoga Pro 7, and introduced two new devices in its "Aura Edition" range, which was developed in collaboration with Intel, at MWC 2025.

The 14-inch Yoga Pro 7 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and features a 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI tasks. The 3K OLED Lenovo PureSight Pro display promises high-resolution visuals and accurate color rendering. Connectivity options include two USB-4 Type-C and two USB-A ports.

The updated laptop comes in the Yoga's signature Tidal Teal color, but there’s currently no word on pricing, and it’s listed as "not available in North America". Updated versions of the Yoga 7 2-in-1 are available to buy though. The 16-inch model is priced from $849 and will be available from Q3 2025, while the 14-inch version will arrive from March 2025, priced at $899. Both come with 2.8K PureSight OLED touch displays.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

New Aura Edition laptops

The first of two new Aura Edition laptops, the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i (shown at the very top of the page) features an Intel Core Ultra processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. Lenovo Creator Zone, which the company announced at CES 2024, comes pre-installed, and performance and cooling is handled by Lenovo X Power.

The Yoga Pro 9i sports a 3.2K PureSight Pro display with tandem OLED technology that uses two stacked layers of OLED pixels instead of the traditional single-layer design. Lenovo says the dual-layer structure will deliver 1600 nits peak brightness and the display supports 100% of the sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB color gamuts.

Connectivity options include USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, and the device has a high-capacity battery with rapid charging support. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be available in Q2 2025, priced from $1,799.

The smaller Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition is a 14-inch laptop with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and 32GB RAM. It has a 3K OLED PureSight Pro display and supports 75W TDP through Lenovo X Power. It’s currently listed as not available in North America, so there’s no word on pricing yet.

(Image credit: Lenovo)