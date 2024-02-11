Lenovo is reportedly working on an AI operating system — could this be a rival to Windows 11 in the same way Huawei's HarmonyOS competes with Android?

Lenovo is reportedly developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) operating system that could potentially rival Windows 11. At CES 2024, Liu Jun, executive vice president of Lenovo Group and president of China, hinted at plans to release an AI OS this year as part of its strategy to fully promote its artificial intelligence business.

The move follows the company's announcement last year of its full-stack intelligence strategy, positioning Lenovo as the first AI solution and service provider in the industry to complete a full-stack intelligence layout.

While light on details, Liu Jun says Lenovo's new AI OS will be built around multi-terminal products, with a focus on AI PCs and personal agents.

AI PCs

The company is set to release a series of AI PCs in the first half of this year. These devices are said to have multi-modal natural language interaction capabilities, greatly improving intent understanding and better understanding user needs.

The company is also creating AI-embedded smart terminals, which the company says are designed to provide everyone with AI while "emphasizing privacy and security".

Lenovo's AI OS reportedly aims to promote the construction of the AI PC ecosystem and help its AI hardware enter a new stage of development, although exactly how remains to be seen.

The company's ambitious plans are part of a broader trend of tech companies developing or considering developing their own operating systems in China and beyond. If successful, Lenovo's AI OS could rival Microsoft Windows in the same way that Huawei’s HarmonyOS has Google’s Android in its sights.