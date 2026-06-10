Kill your bad ideas or they’ll drain your AI budget

Across cloud, SaaS, and modern AI tools, teams can now move from idea to working prototype in days.

What once required long procurement cycles, heavy engineering effort, and multiple layers of approval can now be assembled with off-the-shelf services and a handful of integrations.

That speed is real, and it is welcome. But it has changed the underlying economics of decision-making in a way most governance models have not caught up with.

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When the cost of starting drops, the volume of starts rises. When the volume rises, the cost of being wrong compounds, because misjudged initiatives no longer stay contained inside a pilot.

They spread into systems, workflows, and roadmaps before anyone has a clear read on whether they should exist at all.

The bottleneck has shifted. It is no longer how fast you can build. It is how clearly you can decide what deserves to keep being built.

Governance frameworks

Most organisations are still running governance frameworks designed for a slower pace, when far fewer ideas move forward at once. Those frameworks assume the hard problem is execution: once something is approved, the job is to deliver it. In an AI-rich environment, that assumption is backward. The harder problem is continuous selection: repeatedly deciding whether an initiative still deserves resources as the context around it changes.

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This is where the idea of a kill engine becomes useful. Not as a slogan, but as a practical discipline embedded into how an organisation runs its technology portfolio. A kill engine is a deliberate system that makes it normal, expected, and evidence-based to stop initiatives early when they no longer show sufficient value. It treats every active piece of work as a capital allocation decision rather than a permanent commitment. Continuation must be earned, not assumed.

Vague strategic intent

In practice, this means a few things. Initiatives are funded against pre-agreed value hypotheses, not vague strategic intent. They are reviewed on a monthly cadence, sometimes more often, against evidence rather than enthusiasm. Stopping criteria are written down at the start, when judgment is clearest, rather than improvised at the end, when emotion and sunk cost are loudest. And cancellation is rewarded as a positive signal, not absorbed as a quiet failure.

This sounds almost too basic to matter, but it directly challenges a deeply ingrained behavior in enterprise environments: once something starts, it tends to continue by default unless there is a strong reason to stop it. A kill engine reverses that default.