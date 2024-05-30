Keeper Security unveils new browser extension

Keeper Security, the company behind one of the best password managers around today, is rolling out a new browser extension to improve usability between devices.

The extension will be supported on some of the best web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Brave.

The extension supports new and improved user interface features to help protect passwords, passkeys and remote connections.

UI enhancements across the board

Keeper Security is making efforts to improve the user experience across its range of solutions with recommendations and guidance from its customers helping to guide the process.

The new browser extension will provide enhanced search functionality helping users find the information they need with sorting and filtering options, alongside the record management feature which displays records directly from the extension’s homepage.

Creating records has also been made easier with one-click creations and a ‘quick-add’ feature. Moreover, a new dropdown menu will help users navigate between accounts with just a few clicks.

"We're excited to introduce these latest updates to our browser extension, aimed at providing our users with a more intuitive and efficient experience," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security.

"By listening closely to user feedback and leveraging innovative design, we've tailored our UI to meet the diverse needs of our growing user base and united all of our products and features with a cohesive look and feel, accessibility and usability."

So far in 2024, Keeper has also added security keys to 2FA, introduced time-limited access and self destructing records, and brought passkey support to mobile devices.