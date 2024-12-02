It’s your last chance to grab this outrageous deal on Hostinger’s hosting and VPS plans
Add 10% at checkout on top of Hostinger's already generous Cyber Monday discounts with TechRadar's exclusive promo code
Hostinger, one of the best web hosting providers, is offering up to 85% off its web hosting plans and up to 67% off its VPS plans this Cyber Monday.
But the savings don’t end there. With our exclusive discount code TECHRADAR, you can add an additional 10% saving on top of this already generous discount at checkout.
These Cyber Monday discounts are available on 2-year plans, although smaller discounts are also available on some 1-year plans. If you want to take advantage of this discount you need to act quickly as there are less than 24-hours left of the Hostinger’s Cyber Monday sale.
Save up to 85% on Hostinger’s hosting plans
If you are looking for hosting, Hostinger offers 3 plans to pick from:
This Cyber Monday Hostinger's Premium hosting plan is available at just $1.85/mo. Use our code TECHRADAR for an extra 10% off, making it just $1.75.
Hostinger's Business hosting plan has been reduced from $14.95/mo to $2.95/mo. Plus, if you use our exclusive code TECHRADAR on top you can save an extra 10%, making the final price just $2.65/mo.
Hostinger's Cyber Monday price on the Cloud Start Up plan is just $7.59. But add our exclusive discount with code TECHRADAR and it comes out at $6.83/mo.
You can find all the best Cyber Monday web hosting deals here.
Save up to 67% on Hostinger’s VPS plan
If you are looking for VPS hosting, Hostinger has 4 plans to choose from, all with a generous discount:
KVM 1: was $13.99 now $4.99 (+ our 10% discount makes it just $4.49/mo). Use code TECHRADAR at checkout.
Was $17.99 now $5.99 (+ our 10% discount makes it just $5.39/mo). Use code TECHRADAR at checkout.
Was $29.99 now $10.49 (+ our 10% discount makes it just $9.44/mo). Use code TECHRADAR at checkout.
Was $59.99 now $19.99 (+ our 10% discount makes it just $17.99/mo). Use code TECHRADAR at checkout.
Why use a Hostinger VPS?
Hostinger's VPS plans are really well resourced and balanced so you get great value on the whole package and are not paying for RAM or CPU resources that you probably wont use. The plans are unmanaged so if you're new to using a VPS and are not good a keeping on top of updates you might want to consider other options.
James is a tech journalist covering interconnectivity and digital infrastructure as the web hosting editor at TechRadar Pro. James stays up to date with the latest web and internet trends by attending data center summits, WordPress conferences, and mingling with software and web developers. At TechRadar Pro, James is responsible for ensuring web hosting pages are as relevant and as helpful to readers as possible and is also looking for the best deals and coupon codes for web hosting.
- Owain WilliamsB2B Editor, Website Builders & CRM