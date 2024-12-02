It’s your last chance to grab this outrageous deal on Hostinger’s hosting and VPS plans

Hostinger, one of the best web hosting providers, is offering up to 85% off its web hosting plans and up to 67% off its VPS plans this Cyber Monday.

But the savings don’t end there. With our exclusive discount code TECHRADAR, you can add an additional 10% saving on top of this already generous discount at checkout.



These Cyber Monday discounts are available on 2-year plans, although smaller discounts are also available on some 1-year plans. If you want to take advantage of this discount you need to act quickly as there are less than 24-hours left of the Hostinger’s Cyber Monday sale.

Save up to 85% on Hostinger’s hosting plans

If you are looking for hosting, Hostinger offers 3 plans to pick from:

Hostinger Business: was $14.95 now $2.65 at Hostinger Hostinger's Business hosting plan has been reduced from $14.95/mo to $2.95/mo. Plus, if you use our exclusive code TECHRADAR on top you can save an extra 10%, making the final price just $2.65/mo.

You can find all the best Cyber Monday web hosting deals here.

Save up to 67% on Hostinger’s VPS plan

If you are looking for VPS hosting, Hostinger has 4 plans to choose from, all with a generous discount:

You can find all the best Cyber Monday web hosting deals here.