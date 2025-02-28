Spitz Plus GL-X2000 offers dual-SIM connectivity, OpenVPN, WireGuard, and high-speed Ethernet

There's also advanced networking features like QoS, encrypted DNS, and policy-based routing

External SMA connectors and four antennas enhance signal reception

GL.iNet has introduced the Spitz Plus GL-X2000, a portable Wi-Fi 6 cellular router powered by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 dual-core 1 GHz SoC.

GL.iNet says the new offering supports bandwidth bonding, a feature that merges the data speeds of two SIM cards into a single, faster hotspot connection.

It also supports 4G LTE Cat.12 with 3-carrier aggregation, reducing network congestion and enhancing data throughput. This enables download speeds of up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps across global frequency bands.

Dual SIM and bandwidth bonding for stable connections

In addition to dual SIM slots and gigabit Ethernet connectivity, the GL-X2000 offers the option to install a physical eSIM, allowing storage of up to eight profiles for seamless carrier switching.

Just like the D-Link G530 5G NR AX3000 router, it supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), offering speeds of up to 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz and 2402 Mbps on 5GHz.

For wired networking, it includes a gigabit WAN port and a gigabit LAN port, providing high-speed data transfer and low-latency connections.

Equipped with four large antennas - two for LTE and two for Wi-Fi - the GL-X2000 is designed for strong signal reception and stability. External SMA connectors allow users to swap antennas for better coverage, making them well-suited for mobile setups, rural areas, or locations with weak cellular signals.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Running a customized version of OpenWrt 19.07, the router supports routing, access point, wireless bridge, and wired bridge modes. Features like QoS management, encrypted DNS, and policy-based routing provide greater control over network traffic.

For those looking for a secure router, users benefit from preinstalled VPN support for over 30 providers, with OpenVPN reaching speeds of up to 30 Mbps and WireGuard up to 190 Mbps.

Remote management options allow users to monitor data usage, update firmware, and configure settings from anywhere.

The GL-X2000 maintains a relatively low power consumption, operating at under 14W with a 12V/2.5A input, making it compatible with portable battery packs.

Weighing 443 grams and measuring 141 x 86 x 36 mm, it remains compact while offering full-sized networking functionality.

The GL-X2000 is currently available at a limited-time 23% discount, priced at $185.90 in North America and $175.90 in the EU, UK, and Australia. Without the discount, the device costs $239.90 and $229.90, respectively.

Via Cnx-software

You may also like