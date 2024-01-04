Intel reveals new spin-off company looking to bring generative AI learning to businesses everywhere

Intel, in collaboration with Florida-based asset manager and investor DigitalBridge, has unveiled a new spin-off company called Articul8 AI, which will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Articul8 is set to become an independent generative AI company with a “full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence software platform” at its heart.

Intel confirmed that DigitalBridge will be the lead investor, with Intel retaining a smaller stake alongside a host of other venture investors.

Intel creates new AI spin-off

Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, stated: “With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners."

Gelsinger said that the chipmaker will continue to work with Articul8, which is set to be headed up by Intel’s Data Center and AI Group's former VP and GM, Arun Subramaniyan.

The software platform promises customers speed, security, and cost-efficiency and is the product of an earlier collaboration between Intel and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). More recent developments have resulted in a platform designed to cater to the needs of enterprise customers who need security and specialized domain knowledge, such as the financial sector.

In an interview (via Reuters), Articul8 CEO Subramaniyan said: “We've been really trying to address the biggest gap in generative AI today, which is that building a proof of concept is easy, but getting things into production and doing it safely and in a cost sustainable way is really what is missing.”

Intel has been under increasing pressure in recent months from the likes of Nvidia, which has seen soaring measures of success thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. While Intel is already working on next-generation hardware and components, the launch of a new software company could help the business to secure a more reliable revenue stream as the economy continues to throw up challenges.