In the age of AI, everybody could lose the right to anonymity

Generative AI is reshaping industries and redefining how we harness technology, unlocking new opportunities at a scale never seen before.

However, this transformation comes with a list of challenges. Chief among them is the erosion of data privacy. Traditional methods of anonymizing data, once considered effective in unlocking valuable insights while preserving privacy, have quickly become vulnerable against AI’s growing capabilities.

As AI lowers the barriers to identifying individuals from supposedly anonymous datasets, organizations must adopt a paradigm shift toward encryption-based methods. Solutions like confidential computing offer a clear path forward, ensuring that data remains protected even as AI’s capabilities grow.

Without these advances, the promise of privacy in the digital age could become a thing of the past.

Rishabh Poddar Social Links Navigation Co-Founder & CTO of Opaque Systems.

The illusion of anonymity

For decades, enterprises have relied on anonymization techniques such as removing HIPAA identifiers, tokenizing PII fields, or “adding noise” to data to protect sensitive information. These traditional methods, while well-intentioned, are fundamentally flawed.

Consider the famous case of the Netflix Prize dataset from 2006 as a prime example. Netflix released an anonymized set of movie ratings to encourage the development of better recommendation algorithms. Yet, that same year, researchers from the University of Texas at Austin re-identified users by cross-referencing the anonymized movie ratings with publicly available datasets.

Similarly, Latanya Sweeney’s seminal study in 2000 demonstrated that combining public records—like voter registration data—with seemingly innocuous details like ZIP codes, birth dates, and gender could deanonymize individuals with startling accuracy.

Today, fast developing AI tools make these vulnerabilities even more apparent. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT have introduced unprecedented efficiencies and possibilities across industries, the associated risks are twofold. With their ability to process vast datasets and cross-reference information faster and more accurately than ever, these tools are not only powerful but widely accessible, making privacy challenges even more pervasive.

Experiment: deanonymizing the PGP dataset

To illustrate the power of AI in deanonymization, consider an experiment my colleagues and I conducted involving a GPT model and the Personal Genome Project (PGP) dataset. Participants in the PGP voluntarily share their genomic and health data for research purposes, with their identities anonymized through demographic noise and ID assignments.

As a proof-of-concept, we explored whether AI could match publicly available biographical data of prominent individuals to anonymized profiles within the dataset (for instance, Steven Pinker, a well-known cognitive psychologist and public figure whose participation in PGP is well-documented). We found that by leveraging auxiliary information, AI could correctly identify Pinker’s profile with high confidence, demonstrating the increasing challenge of maintaining anonymity.

While our experiment adhered to ethical research principles and was designed to highlight privacy risks rather than compromise them, it underscores how easily AI can pierce the veil of anonymized datasets.

The growing threat across industries

The implications of such experiments extend far beyond individual privacy. The stakes are higher than ever in industries like healthcare, finance, and marketing, where enterprises handle vast amounts of sensitive data.

Sensitive datasets in these industries often include transactional histories, patient health records, or insurance information—data that is anonymized to protect privacy. Deanonymization methods, when applied to such datasets, can expose individuals and organizations to serious risks.

The Steven Pinker example is not merely an academic exercise. It highlights the ease with which modern AI tools like LLMs can lead to deanonymization. Details that once seemed trivial can now be weaponized to expose sensitive data, and the urgency to adopt more robust data protection measures across industries has grown exponentially.

What once required significant effort and expertise can now be done with automated systems. The potential for harm isn’t theoretical; it is a present and escalating risk.

The role of confidential computing and PETs

The rise of AI technologies, particularly LLMs like GPT, has blurred the lines between anonymized and identifiable data, raising serious concerns about presumed privacy and security. As deanonymization becomes easier, our perception of data privacy must evolve. Traditional privacy safeguards are no longer sufficient to protect against advanced threats.

To meet this challenge, organizations need an additional layer of security that enables the sharing and processing of sensitive data without compromising confidentiality. This is where encryption-based solutions like confidential computing and other privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) become indispensable.

These technologies ensure that data remains encrypted not only at rest and in transit but also during processing—enabling organizations to unlock the full value of data without risk of exposure, even when data is actively being analyzed or shared across systems.

The dual benefit of privacy and utility makes PETs like confidential computing a cornerstone of modern data privacy strategies.

Safeguarding anonymity in an AI-driven world

In the new era of AI, the term “anonymous” is increasingly a misnomer. Traditional anonymization techniques are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive data against the capabilities of AI. However, this does not mean privacy is lost entirely—rather, the way we approach data protection must evolve.

Organizations need to take meaningful steps to protect their data and preserve the trust of those who depend on them. Encryption-based technologies like confidential computing offer a way to strengthen privacy safeguards and ensure anonymity remains possible in an increasingly AI-powered world.

We've featured the best online cybersecurity course.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here : https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro