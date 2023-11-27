We test portable power stations for a living - and this Cyber Monday deal is one mean, green machine

Powkey portable power station: was $120 Now $66 at Amazon

Save $54 A portable power station for the home, this green machine boasts USB and DC ports and an AC outlet for larger devices. You'll also find a digital screen to keep an eye on charges and charging.

We've been tracking down the best Cyber Monday portable power stations - but how could this green beast not catch our eye? Literally impossible.

This is the Powkey portable power station, currently down from $120 to just $66 at Amazon. That's a decent $54 saving.

We've tested plenty of the best portable power stations, and while most are built for outdoor use - working, camping, hiking, this model is somewhat different. Looking like some jury-rigged Xbox Series X in an unmistakable green wrapper, the 24000mAh unit is chiefly designed for use in the home, offering an alternative to AC mains outlets.

This compact generator is powered by a battery that offers AC and DC power for various devices and appliances. It's like having a large battery pack with built-in inverters and outlets that allow you to power your machines without needing a traditional gasoline-powered generator.

Why Powkey?

Powkey offers a range of portable power banks in different sizes and capacities. Their most popular model is the 200W, which has a capacity of 42,000mAh. This power bank can charge most smartphones multiple times and also supports laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Besides power banks, Powkey also provides solar generators, which are ideal for people who need a portable source of energy. The 100W model, which is Powkey's most popular, has a capacity of 160Wh and can be charged by the sun or a wall outlet.