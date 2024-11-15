iDrive reveals unlimited cloud backup for some of the biggest platforms around

iDrive’s unlimited cloud-to-cloud backup now works with Dropbox and Box

New offering is priced at $20/year per seat

The backup solution also works with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

iDrive has announced the introduction of unlimited cloud-to-cloud backup for Dropbox and Box in an effort to boost security for businesses.

Set to be priced at $20/year per seat, the cloud backup offering promises to be the only solution at this very affordable price point to include unlimited storage.

It comes on top of existing support for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 backup support, meaning it now covers many of the leading cloud storage providers.

iDrive adds unlimited Dropbox/Box backup for $20

In a press release, iDrive explained: “The importance of robust data protection has never been greater.”

For Dropbox Business customers, iDrive will automatically backup files to prevent problems due to accidental deletions, ransomware, or app outages. It includes up to three Drive and Team folder backups per day. Incremental backups and granular recovery make it easier to get back lost data.

iDrive is also making its tool available for Personal users of the popular cloud storage platform, with up to three daily backups, restoration controls via iDrive’s portal, scheduled snapshots and search support.

Box customers get the same treatment, including three daily backups and easy restoration from a centralized web platform.

Priced at $20 per year per seat for unlimited storage, iDrive’s new service is available across all of its existing plans, including Mini, Personal, Business, Team and Enterprise. It’s also offered as a standalone for non-customers, at the same price.

The launch of affordable unlimited backups ties in with the company’s existing portfolio, which starts at $2.95 per year for 100GB of storage, significantly undercutting the likes of iCloud Drive, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.