I want one! MSI quietly debuts sub-1kg laptop with a killer price tag and exceptional performance — prestige 13 AI+ will appeal to businesses and no, don't get put off by its lack of RAM upgradability

MSI has quietly launched the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo A2VM, a super-lightweight laptop aimed at business professionals and creatives alike.

First unveiled at IFA 2024, the device is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor (offering up to 48 NPU TOPS and a total of 120 AI TOPS), paired with Intel Arc 140V graphics.

The device, available in Stellar Gray, comes equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory. As with all Intel Lunar Lake processors, the RAM is packaged together with the processor and so can't be upgraded, unfortunately. The 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD can be upgraded however, which is great news for users needing more storage.

MSI AI Engine

Measuring 299 x 210 x 16.9 mm and weighing just 0.99 kg (around 2.18 lbs), the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo features a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis built using Advanced Thixomolding Technology, which MSI claims delivers both durability and portability. It has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display.

The Prestige 13 AI+ Evo comes with a 75Whr battery and offers a decent selection of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery 3.0), a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port (supporting 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Intel Killer BE Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

MSI says its AI Engine will automatically detect user scenarios and adjust hardware settings to optimize performance across various tasks. The laptop’s IR 5MP webcam (30fps@1944p) with a physical shutter incorporates 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) and AI Noise Cancellation Pro technology. Audio is powered by 2x 2W speakers.

EXcaliberPC is currently offering the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo A2VMG, featuring the Intel Ultra 7-258V processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, for $1,399, with shipping expected to begin on September 24, 2024. Other configurations with the more powerful Ultra 9 processor are likely to arrive by the end of the year.

