How risk executives can prioritize full stack technology coverage now

Security leaders have become increasingly clear on one thing: Application Security (AppSec) has grown more complex and complicated than ever before. With the rise of cloud computing, microservices, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, the attack surface has expanded dramatically. More tools, more data, more potential vulnerabilities—it’s no wonder that many organizations are struggling to keep up. But here’s the irony: as our cybersecurity practices have become more sophisticated, they’ve also become more convoluted, and that complexity often leads to gaps in coverage.

The Growing Complexity of AppSec

Today’s AppSec environment is like a massive jigsaw puzzle with pieces that are constantly shifting. Every new application, microservice, or third-party integration adds another layer of complexity. Each layer introduces new risks, and without comprehensive technology coverage, those risks can easily go unnoticed until it’s too late. We’ve seen this play out in incidents like the 2020 Twitter hack, where attackers exploited gaps in security to access internal tools and compromise high-profile accounts. The complexity of modern AppSec makes it easy to miss these gaps if you’re not equipped with the right tools and strategies.

Neatsun Ziv Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Ox Security.

Why Simplification Is Key—But Not at the Expense of Accuracy

As the complexity of AppSec increases, so does the need for simplification. But —simplification doesn’t mean cutting corners or sacrificing accuracy. On the contrary, it’s about streamlining your processes and tools so that you can maintain a clear, comprehensive view of your security landscape without getting bogged down by unnecessary complications. In other words, we need to simplify without sacrificing thoroughness.

Take the 2020 MGM Resorts breach, for example. Over 10 million guests had their personal information exposed because of gaps in continuous monitoring. This wasn’t just a failure of technology; it was a failure of process. If the organization had a simpler, more streamlined approach to its security coverage—one that didn’t miss critical updates and vulnerabilities—this breach might have been avoided.

The False Sense of Control Amid Complexity

One of the biggest risks in a complex AppSec environment is the false sense of control. It’s easy to believe that more tools and more processes mean better security, but that’s not necessarily the case. The 2021 Panera Bread data breach, which exposed millions of customer records due to overlooked vulnerabilities, is a stark reminder of this. Despite having various security measures in place, the complexity of their environment created blind spots. This breach highlights the critical need for simplicity in your security approach—ensuring that nothing slips through the cracks and that every vulnerability is accounted for.

Simplified, Comprehensive Coverage: The Answer to Modern AppSec Challenges

So, how do we manage this complexity without losing control? The answer lies in achieving full stack technology coverage through simplified, yet comprehensive, processes. This means adopting a holistic approach that covers all aspects of your digital environment—applications, infrastructure, APIs, and more—without getting overwhelmed by the intricacies of each component.

Consider the Log4j vulnerability that took the industry by storm in 2021. It affected organizations across the globe and demonstrated the need for comprehensive application visibility. But here’s the catch: those who had already implemented streamlined, full stack coverage were able to respond quickly and effectively. They weren’t scrambling to piece together a fragmented security posture; they had a clear, accurate view of their entire environment and could act with precision.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why Full Stack Coverage Is the Simplification We Need

Full stack technology coverage doesn’t just provide a complete view of your security landscape—it simplifies the complexity of modern AppSec. By integrating advanced management tools that offer continuous updates and comprehensive visibility, you can ensure that every aspect of your environment is covered. This not only reduces the risk of missing critical vulnerabilities but also streamlines your decision-making process, allowing you to focus on what matters most: protecting your organization.

Companies like Google and Microsoft have shown us how effective this approach can be. By simplifying their security processes while maintaining thorough coverage, they’ve gained a strategic advantage. They’re not just compliant with regulations—they’re setting new standards for what it means to be secure in a world where threats are constantly evolving.

Conclusion: Simplify, Don’t Sacrifice

As a risk executive, you’re facing an AppSec landscape that’s more complex than ever before. But complexity doesn’t have to mean confusion. By prioritizing full stack technology coverage, you can simplify your approach to cybersecurity without sacrificing accuracy or thoroughness. This isn’t just about keeping up with the latest threats—it’s about staying ahead of them, ensuring that your organization is fully protected no matter how the landscape changes.

The time to simplify is now. Don’t wait until your next audit or, worse, your next breach, to realize that your current approach isn’t cutting it. Take action today to streamline your security processes, implement full stack coverage, and gain the clarity you need to make informed, strategic decisions. In a world where AppSec is only going to get more complex, simplicity—and comprehensive coverage—are your best defenses. Let’s embrace a simpler, more effective way to secure our organizations, ensuring that we’re not just reacting to the challenges of today, but proactively preparing for the threats of tomorrow.

We've listed the best cloud optimization service.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro