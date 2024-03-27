How offshore software development partners are leveraging AI tools

The software development landscape is undergoing a radical transformation as Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes its presence felt across all stages of the process. Offshore software development partners are leveraging AI tools in two ways - to streamline and innovate in their development processes, while also meeting customer demand for new AI-driven platforms and applications.

From healthcare chatbots to finance powered by AI's natural language magic, applications cover every corner. C-suites are buzzing with automation dreams, data-driven insights, and personalized customer experience, all fueled by AI partnerships. And let's not forget, building the code behind this revolution is key.

This phenomenon extends beyond geographical boundaries, with offshore developers actively exploring ways to utilize AI tools and deliver greater value to their clients. In terms of software development itself, tools like Github Copilot are automating mundane tasks, freeing up developers to tackle more strategic and creative aspects of projects. This trend is poised for significant acceleration as automation tools become more readily available and sophisticated.

Andy Hilliard Social Links Navigation CEO, Accelerance.

Automating the mundane

AI turbocharges developer workflows by automating the mundane: repetitive tasks vanish, errors drop, and productivity skyrockets. Code generation and auto-completion ensure consistency, while AI-powered testing catches bugs before they bite. Plus, AI predicts hurdles, estimates timelines, and optimizes resources for seamless planning. Freeing developers to focus on what they do best: innovation.

Regardless of the tech stack involved, AI is increasingly becoming an integral part of software development. Cloud platforms, cybersecurity solutions, DevOps and software lifecycle management are just some areas experiencing transformation through AI.

This evolution isn't about abandoning the coding prowess of professional human developers. Instead, it's about giving them the freedom to ascend to higher planes of thinking. AI will handle the tedious and repetitive tasks, freeing developers to focus on their company’s and partner’s strategic visions: problem-solving with unprecedented depth, weaving intricate tapestries of data into solutions that anticipate user needs before they even exist.

Think for a moment about the potential for AI to help offshore developers too, allowing companies to tap into resources on a global scale, not just talent that’s locally available. For some offshore developers in the developing world, AI represents not just a technological shift, but a potential leapfrog. AI tools offer several distinct advantages that can level the playing field and unlock exciting opportunities:

1. Democratizing development

Expensive software licenses and limited access to training can hinder traditional development. Open source AI tools and code generation platforms like Github Copilot make development more accessible, allowing developers to focus on innovation.

2. Upskilling and innovation

Access to cutting-edge AI resources can bridge the knowledge gap and accelerate learning. This empowers developers to build innovative solutions in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and finance, addressing local needs and contributing to global progress.

3. Global competitiveness

AI allows developers to compete on a global level, offering services like custom AI models and building applications for international clients. This opens up new revenue streams and fosters collaboration.

4. Addressing local challenges

AI can be used to develop solutions for specific challenges faced by developing countries, like resource planning, disaster prediction, and disease prevention. This fosters local innovation and creates positive societal impact.

Shaping the future

AI is about so much more than building software; it's about shaping the future, ensuring ethical AI development that serves humanity, not replaces it. Infusing AI with ethics absolutely requires a human touch. AI simply doesn’t have the humanity or perspective to act ethically on its own.

The year ahead promises to unlock the true potential of AI in terms of productivity gains for software development companies. Expertise in both software development and emerging technologies will be key as businesses strive to grasp and responsibly leverage the AI opportunity.

By embracing AI strategically and responsibly, software development firms can streamline processes, innovate, and ultimately deliver solutions that empower their clients and unlock new possibilities. This journey, however, requires collaboration, expertise, and a focus on ethical best practices. As AI continues to evolve, the software development landscape promises to be an exciting and dynamic space to watch.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro