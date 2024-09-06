Homeland Security looks to infosec testbed to help protect ports

The US Department of Homeland Security has outlined plans to enhance cyber security through the Maritime Transport System (MTS).The department’s aim is to protect the system and infrastructure used to ensure safe and free navigation of US waterways.

Ports are a vital part of the US economy, contributing $649 to GDP and generating 13 million jobs. The request for information will be used to help develop research to test the vulnerabilities of the port infrastructure.

The study will help to develop a virtual ‘testbed’ which researchers will use to test the functionality of the port and determine any exploitable gaps in the systems. By identifying the weaknesses, the MTS aims to mitigate and close vulnerabilities.

Upping the ante

Recently, Biden introduced a baseline standard for port cybersecurity , requiring any ports who did not meet requirements to make improvements. The executive order gave the US Coast Guard more power in its response to cyberattacks, and ring fenced $20 billion to be invested in port infrastructure in the next five years.

Homeland Security commented, “Recent events have highlighted the fragile and complicated nature of the [maritime transportation system], as well as primary, secondary, and further reaching effects once there is a tragic disruption.”

In 2023, a port in Japan was shut down in a Lockbit 3.0 ransomware attack that halted all shipments through the port for two days. The total losses were not revealed, but severe disruption is said to have contributed to ‘massive’ financial cost.



Cyber security has become a growing concern for government agencies on both sides in the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine, as threat actors look to cause as much damage to infrastructure as possible. Malware attacks have become a common technique to gain leverage over targets in order to disrupt operations. The MTS research should strengthen the position of the US ports against malicious cyber operations.

Via The Register

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors