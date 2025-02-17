Head of top Apple Mac Linux distro resigns, citing burnout and slamming Linus Torvalds leadership
Hector Martin resigns from Asahi Linux
- Asahi Linux lead developer Hector Martin resigns
- Intense community requests and complaints are responsible
- Martin misses a time where he could relax and not worry about the project
Hector Martin has resigned as the project lead for Asahi Linux, a popular Linux distro designed specifically for M-series Macs, citing burnout as the key driver.
Martin also claimed conflicts within the Linux community had led to his decision to step down, with resistance from some Linux developers adding to his workload.
In a long letter notifying the community about his resignation, Martin explained that a personal “dream project,” which was once fun, has turned into more of a chore.
Asahi Linux head resigns
Martin detailed how he and his colleagues built the Apple Silicon-destined Linux distro “from scratch, with zero vendor support or documentation,” acknowledging that building this particular distro was more difficult than running Linux on a PS4, for example.
However, it seems the real reason Martin has decided to leave was what he’s called “entitled users” – over the years, the developer says he’s received hundreds of requests and complaints relating to battery life, USB-C display support and next-generation M-series chip support.
He wrote: “No matter how much we did, how many impossible feats we pulled off, people always wanted more. And more.”
Martin avoided burnout by limiting the amount of time he spent on certain areas, like kernel upstreaming, however it got to the point that Asahi Linux development was interfering with his personal life.
Beyond users, Martin explained that, despite Linux creator Linus Torvalds expressing a desire for Linux to work smoothly on M-series Macs, the Finnish developer ignored Martin’s request to discuss the operating system’s challenges.
He summarized: “I miss having free time where I can relax and not worry about the features we haven’t shipped yet,” confirming: “I’m resigning as lead of the Asahi Linux project, effective immediately.”
At the end of his letter, Martin revealed anybody who has financially supported him should consider supporting the Asahi Linux OpenCollective from now on, and that he’s open to new work.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
