Google's Gemini AI is going to try and help build better online ads

Google has announced plans to use its Gemini AI platform to try and revolutionize online advertising for businesses.

This move is a significant step in the direction of utilizing generative AI to enhance the effectiveness and cost efficiency of adverts, and promises to deliver a much more streamlined creation process.

After testing Gemini-powered ads, the company has now announced the launch of its new conversational experience in Google Ads to UK and US customers, effective immediately.

Google goes big on AI-powered ads

The company hopes that its customers can build better Search campaigns by using a more natural, conversational chat-based input. The workflow is designed to be intuitive, quick, and effortless, as the announcement summarizes:

“All you need to start is your website URL and Google AI will help you create optimized Search campaigns by generating relevant ad content, including creatives and keywords.”

According to Google’s in-house data, small business advertisers using the conversational experience in Google Ads are 42% more likely to publish Search campaigns with ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ Ad strength, resulting in more conversions.

The next few weeks will see the tool roll out to more English-speaking customers, and for other languages in the coming months.

To promote transparency, Google has implemented invisible watermarking technology powered by SynthID in order to identify generative AI-generated images. Image metadata will also confirm their AI origins.

Undoubtedly a tool with immense potential for its customers, Google’s use of artiifcial intelligence in its Ads business has been questioned in recent weeks. It was speculated that one round of layoffs in the business was a result of heightened efficiency, thanks to AI.

Earlier this month, it was noted that a “few hundred” jobs were at risk, though Google told us that this was just part of its normal hiring and firing process.