Google Meet wants to make you look even better for those big calls

Google has just added a new filter to its video conferencing platform to help you look flawless for all your meetings.

The company said in an announcement : “Whether you’ve just come back from the gym, are recovering from a cold, or are jet lagged, portrait touch-up is available to help you feel your best.”

Two levels of touch-ups can be accessed from the Google Meet green room on mobile devices before you even enter a call.

Google Meet gains new portrait touch-up tool

Google said that the addition of new touch-up tools has been highly requested by users, and by enabling the new feature, it hopes workers can feel more “comfortable and confident” with their on-screen appearance.

Users can pick from a pair of touch-up levels: ‘subtle’, and a stronger ‘smoothing’. Both tweak your complexion, under-eye lightning, and eye whitening. Callers can also go au naturel and disable the feature entirely.

Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise Essentials/Starter/Standard/Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace Individual customers all get the feature, but personal Google account holders will have to make do without the feature.

Rollout has already started, but it could take until mid-November for some users to see the change inside their mobile apps.

The company has also committed to adding the feature to browser sessions, too, but we’ll likely have to wait several weeks for this. Google said it hopes to have this ready for us by the end of 2023.

Also in an effort to increase the quality of your video calls, Google recently added support for Full HD 1080p streaming to the platform.