Google is promising millions to help businesses and non-profits get the most out of AI

In an further move looking to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Google has unveiled its new AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, which the company says will help make the technology accessible to all.

The initiative includes €25 million in funding, which has been provided by the company’s charitable arm, Google.org, which tasks itself with supporting nonprofits and social enterprises to address social and environmental challenges.

With an emphasis on vulnerable and underserved communities, the AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe promises to deliver the right training and skills to allow people to benefit from the technology, and not be left behind.

Google reveals €25 million in funding for AI training across Europe

Of that €25 million pot, €10 million has been set aside to equip workers with the necessary skills to navigate the rapidly evolving job landscape.

In order to reach as many individuals as it can, Google, together with the Initiative’s partner, the Centre for Public Impact, is asking social enterprises and nonprofits to put forward their applications to deliver resources and training.

Speaking about AI’s transformational benefits but its potential to exacerbate existing inequalities, Centre for Public Impact Executive Director Adrian Brown commented: “This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

As part of the announcement, Google also confirmed a new series of Google for Startups Growth Academies across EMEA designed to support startups in using AI to solve major societal challenges, spanning health, education and cybersecurity sectors.

The company also revealed an expansion to its AI education by introducing AI foundational courses in 18 languages, which are set to be free to all.

Matt Brittin, President for Google EMEA, summarized: “We’re committed to playing our part — working together with EU Governments, civil society, academics and businesses to find the right path to land this technology safely and for everyone.”