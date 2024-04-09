Google Domains hands over domain controls to Squarespace
Domain migration has begun
Domains registered through Google are steadily being transferred over to Squarespace, following the purchase of Google Domains by the website builder.
The transition has so far been fairly frictionless, with web portal controls for domains purchased through Google remaining fully operational despite shuttering the registration of new domains.
Now, though, some domains are finally making the move across to the Squarespace site.
Domains “migrating” from Google to Squarespace
Those operating a domain purchased from Google Domains should soon receive an email detailing the successful migration of the domain from domains.google.com over to account.squarespace.com/domains.
If your site has been migrated and you wish to edit your domain name or access your website controls, you will now have to log in to Squarespace to make changes. 9to5Google reports that a domain registered through Google Domains had been successfully moved over to the Squarespace site, and had been registered to a Squarespace account set up with the same Gmail email address, despite the two accounts not being linked with Google.
An email from Google said:
“Today your domain, [domain name], migrated from Google Domains to Squarespace Domains.
Your WHOIS contact details and billing information (if applicable) were migrated to Squarespace. Your DNS configuration remains unchanged. Your migrated domain will continue to work with Google Services such as Google Search Console. To support this, your account now has a domain verification record. Learn more.
You should receive a welcome email from Squarespace shortly with additional details on how to access and manage your domain name. While you shouldn’t anticipate any disruption, Squarespace Support is available 24/7 to assist.”
Google Domains reported a 24% decrease in domain registrations in the month before the Squarespace handover, but only time will tell if this drop in domains was related to the Google sale and if it will harm the new owner.
