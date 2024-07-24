Google Cloud success helps push Alphabet to record results

Google parent company Alphabet has revealed a healthy 14% year-on-year increase in revenue in its previous quarter driven by search and cloud successes.

According to the figures, the Google Cloud business played an instrumental role in this rise, achieving $10 billion in quarterly revenues and, for the first time ever, topping $1 billion in operating profit.

Moreover, total quarterly revenue stood at $84.7 billion, compared with $74.6 billion in the same period last year and $80.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Google Cloud profit

The company’s overall earnings were largely in line with analyst expectations – revenue slightly exceeded the $84.2 billion predication. YouTube advertising revenue fell short of forecasts, reporting $8.66 billion compared with the anticipated $8.93 billion, however it still saw a one-billion-dollar increase in the space of a year.

Speaking about the company’s performance, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai commented: “Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud. We are innovating at every layer of the AI stack. Our longstanding infrastructure leadership and in-house research teams position us well as technology evolves and as we pursue the many opportunities ahead.”

Google Cloud, which is largely made up of consumption-based fees and subscriptions received for Google Cloud Platform services and Google Workspace, accounted for 12.2% of the company’s revenue. For comparison, AWS accounted for 17.4% of Amazon’s total revenue last quarter, but the metrics indicate that Amazon’s cloud market dominance could be three times that of Google’s.

Despite strong performance, Alphabet shares dipped approximately 2% after the announcement as investors wait to see how the rest of Big Tech performed.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors