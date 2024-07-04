Getac unveils two rugged tablets that can transform into laptops — it's just a shame they are not IP68 rated

Getac has announced two new entries into the rugged tablet market, the F110 and K120, and both promise to push the boundaries of what a tablet-laptop hybrid can do out in the real world.

In its bid to try and displace the Dell Latitude 7330 as the best rugged laptop, Getac is attempting to do something a little different, thanks to a 2-in-1 design that hopefully combines the best of a tablet with the best of a laptop.

Both come sporting Intel processors, ultra-bright screens that can hit 1,200 nits of brightness for outdoor usage, and Wi-Fi 6E, putting them firmly among the more technologically advanced rugged devices we've seen so far.

The K120, designed for anything

Getac says the K120 is ideally suited to those working in public safety, manufacturing, and utilities, according to the company, and is designed to handle the kind of knocks and spillages that come with working outside, often in hazardous conditions - a MacBook Pro this is not.

The K120 comes with Intel's Core 13th-Gen i5 or i7 processors, with integrated Iris Xe graphics, and includes two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports alongside a dual SIM card slot, which is perfect for working on the go.

Getac lets user change and upgrade the SSD, and the 12.5-inch display can deliver up to 1,200 nits of brightness, a worthy match for a bright and sunny day. There are hot swappable batteries for all-day usage, IP66 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and more. The K120 can handle being dropped from up to 6 foot, too.

Of course, the standout feature is the 2-in-1 design, and the company says the K120 can be used in laptop, presentation, and convertible modes (via the keyboard dock), as well as tilt mode (when used with its "hard handle"), and a docking mode (when used with the vehicle or office dock).

Getac says the K120 will be available later in July 2024, but hasn't put out a price yet.

The flagship F110

Like the K120, Getac's flagship F110 tablet is hard as nails without sacrificing any of the forward-thinking tech insides. You're getting Intel Core 13th-Gen i5 or i7, with Intel's UHD graphics, plus the same 1,200-nit display, multi-touch modes (for finger, pen, or glove), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 5MP webcam.

Getac says the F110 is designed for industries like oil and gas, which rely on fast connectivity and can also present hazards to technology. There's the same IP66 rating, 6 foot drop rating, and optional salt fog resistance.

“The F110 has been a mainstay of our fully rugged tablet portfolio for a long time, and for good reason," says Getac's James Hwang. "Its combination of laptop-level performance and tablet convenience makes it the ultimate field device for customers across sectors and industries where challenging operating environments are par for the course every day."

The company says the F110 is available now, but does not currently offer a public-facing price tag.