GEEKOM Mini IT13 now with $80 off

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a powerful Mini PC with a 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900H, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and an m.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD with the option to upgrade to 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage.

In essence, it is a compact and powerful mini PC with built-in Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a variety of ports, making it a great option for a clean and minimal setup. This device features Intel Iris Xe graphics. For connectivity, it offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the front, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The rear of the unit is equipped with dual USB4 and HDMI ports, as well as 2.5Gbe. There's also an inclusion of a single USB 2.0 port and additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. Important figures to consider for this CPU include a "Processor Base Power" of 45 W, a "Minimum Assured Power" of 35 W, and a "Maximum Turbo Power" of 115 W.

Impressive performance

You can get the petite powerhouse, GEEKOM Mini IT13 for $80 off if you use the following promo code "techradar80off" for all TechRadar readers. The code is valid until 15 April, so hurry and grab your Mini PC for $769 instead of the standard price of $849.

The overall system performance of the Mini IT13 is impressive. It surpasses its rivals equipped with Intel's 12th Gen CPUs and those with lower-tier Raptor Lake processors. Moreover, it competes admirably with the Ryzen 9 7940HS in almost all areas, except in graphically intensive tasks like digital content creation, which is understandable given the latter's superior integrated GPU. In everyday usage, the Mini IT13 performs flawlessly, with one minor exception: applications tend to take a few seconds to open on their first launch, but they start almost instantly thereafter.

For those inclined to compare test results, GEEKOM’s website shows the multi-core Cinebench R23 score as 19.318, while on the internet a median score that was found is closer to 17.856.5, which might be more in line with real-world usage.

